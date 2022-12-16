Is Lullaby on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Lullaby’ is a horror film that follows a new mother who uses a lullaby that comes with some horrific consequences for her and her family. Directed by John R. Leonetti (‘Annabelle‘), the movie features impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Oona Chaplin, Ramón Rodríguez, Liane Balaban, Kira Guloien, and R Austin Ball. In the movie, something as innocent as a lullaby turns into a nightmare for the entire family as it makes life a living hell for them. If the premise interests you then you might be excited to learn more about the film. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Lullaby About?

‘Lullaby’ revolves around a new mother who comes across a lullaby in an ancient book, thinking of it as a blessing for her newborn and the rest of the family. Little does she know that she has brought a curse upon her family instead. Soon, instead of sweet dreams, the lullaby becomes a reason for their nightmares as the ancient demon Lilith stalks them. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the horror movie yourself!

Is Lullaby on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Lullaby’ on its expansive platform. However, thanks to its massive catalog of content, you have access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Things Heard & Seen‘ and ‘Don’t Listen.’

Is Lullaby on Hulu?

Hulu makes up for not including ‘Lullaby’ on its platform by giving its subscribers the option to turn to similar horror films. If you are looking to get the chills, you can check out other alternatives on Hulu, including ‘The Night House‘ and ‘Abandoned.’

Is Lullaby on Amazon Prime?

Even though Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘Lullaby’ on its platform, subscribers still have several similar movies to watch, thanks to the streaming giant’s extensive library of content. We recommend you watch ‘The Devil Inside‘ and ‘While We Sleep.’

Is Lullaby on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Lullaby’ is not a part of HBO Max’s massive catalog. However, you can appease your hunger for watching something horrific by checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Annabelle‘ and ‘The Curse of Llorana.’

Where to Watch Lullaby Online?

‘Lullaby’ has been released in select theaters, but you can also buy or rent the horror movie on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, and iTunes. If you wish to watch the film on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Lullaby For Free?

Unfortunately, ‘Lullaby’ is not available for streaming on any digital platforms, as of writing. This means that there is currently no way for you to stream the film free of cost. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it lands on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that being said, we request our readers to support the cinematic art and the people involved with it by paying for the content they wish to consume instead of simply resorting to unethical means to get access to it.

