Is Mason Cox Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

The recent coverage of the life of American-Australian football player Mason Cox in CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ has highly increased the amount of interest that the general public has in his life. The life of the athlete over the course of years in the field has been nothing short of entertaining and has been filled with various ups and downs. While his professional life has always been a subject of public interest, people are also eager to know more about his personal life, especially when it comes to his significant others. If you are wondering about the same, worry not because we have your back!

Mason Cox’s Background

Born on March 14, 1991, in Highland Village, Texas, Mason Cox is the youngest son of Jeanette and Phil Cox. The athlete has two older brothers named Nolan and Austin Cox. Not unlike MAson, the two have also ventured into the world of sports. Nolan is, as of writing, part of Austin Crows, a USAFL National Championships for Australian rules football. On the other hand, Austin plays for Seattle Grizzlies, a United States Australian Football League (USAFL) team.

Even as a high schooler, Mason joined the soccer team of Edward S. Marcus High School and went on to play at a national level. After this, he joined Oklahoma State University as an engineering student and became more involved in basketball. In fact, he was even a part of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls’ “scout team” and became a walk-on team member for his university’s male basketball team, Oklahoma State Cowboys.

It was not until April 2014 that Mason got to attend the US International Combine for aspiring Australian rules footballers. His performance in the first round of the event, which was held in April 2014, allowed him to earn an invite for the next round, which took place on May 30, 2014. Given his performance, Masoiin was sought out by many teams though he ultimately chose to sign with the Collingwood Football Club.

In the 2015 season, Mason was a part of the reserve team of the Collingwood Football Club and earned many accolades in the Victorian Football League (VFL). This soon led to his Australian Football League (AFL) debut on April 25, 2016. From this point onward, there was no looking back for the athlete as he continued to impress others with his performance and signed a three-year contract with the Collingwood Football Club on September 11, 2017, which was extended by another year in 2020.

Despite his stellar performance in the field, Mason has gone through many hardships through the years. During the 2018 AFL finale, one of his retinas was detached during an altercation with Tom Barrass from West Coast Eagles. His other retina was also torn due to an accidental poke in the by Peter Wright from Gold Coast Suns during a 2019 game. Due to his injuries, the football player has had three surgeries on his left eye, two on his right, and a cataract surgery. Hence, AFL gave him permission to wear special eyeglasses during matches in order to shield his eyes from excessive light.

Mason Cox’s Former Relationships

Mason Cox’s romantic life did not garner much attention from the world until he became involved in 2019 with Geva Mentor. The latter is herself an accomplished netball player and has represented England in various Commonwealth Games over the years. Her won fame, combined with that of the respected football player, made the couple the talk of the town. However, the two separated sometime in October 2019, much to the dismay of their fans.

Is Mason Cox Dating Anyone?

As of writing, it does not seem like Mason Cox is dating anyone. The athlete remains part of the Collingwood Football Club and has participated in 96 AFL matches as of writing. In the said matches, he has scored a total of 103 goals, a feat that is nothing to look over. On March 14, 2023, the athlete celebrated his 32nd birthday. Apart from his focus on football, Mason is also the host of a podcast named after himself.

Though Mason remains a dedicated football player, his interest in basketball does not seem to have waned, and he remains a fan of the sport even today. Since the signing of his multi-year contract with the Collingwood Football Club, Mason wanted Australian citizenship. His request was intimately granted in March 2022, and he was declared a citizen during a special ceremony held on June 22, 2022.

