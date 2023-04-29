What is Mason Cox’s Salary? What’s His Net Worth?

Thanks to ’60 Minutes’ by CBS, Mason Cox has become a topic of discussion among many. The American-Australian football player has been well-known among those interested in the sport for a long time, and his story, as depicted in the show, has only served to add to his fame. However, many have also become curious regarding the athlete’s salary and his overall net worth. Just how much money does the star make, and how did he rise to the position that he is in today? Well, here is what we know about the same!

How Did Mason Cox Earn His Money?

Born in Texas, Mason’s interest in everything sports began at a very young age. When he was a student at Edward S Marcus High School, he joined the school’s soccer team, which went on to win prizes at the state level. He went on to join Oklahoma State University in order to study engineering and pursue his passion for being an athlete. His interest in basketball saw him becoming a part of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls’ scout team and working alongside Brittney Griner. This soon led to him becoming a part of the institute’s basketball team as a walk-on.

However, it was the 2014 US International Combine that would lead him to the path that he is on as of writing. The event allowed him to shine as a competent player of Australian rules football. This led him to take part in the following event in Australia on May 30, 2014. Soon afterward, he became a part of the Collingwood Football Club, an Australian Football League team. It is believed that other teams like Port Adelaide, North Melbourne, Richmond, and Fremantle had also been interested in hiring him.

For the 2015 season, Mason was part of the reserve team and played in the Victorian Football League (VFL). His accuracy and skills helped him rise to the top. Though he did play two games in the 2016 VFL season, the same year also saw him making his AFL debut on April 25. His stellar performance made many teams interested in the player though Mason decided to sign a three-year contract with Collingwood Football Club on September 11, 2017.

Mason’s contract was extended for another year in 2020. Following this, he sought out the possibility of becoming an Australian citizen, and his request was accepted in March 2020. On June 22, 2022, he was declared a citizen of Australia. As of writing, Mason has played 96 AFL games and scored 103 goals in total. Additionally, he is also the host of a podcast named after himself.

Mason Cox’s Salary and Net Worth

From what the various reports suggest, Mason Cox’s annual salary with Collingwood Football Club was about 550,000 AUD. The figure is believed to be a part of his multi-year contract with the football team and amounts to about 360,000 US dollars. Additionally, Mason has an impressive social media following, with more than 98 thousand Instagram followers. An influencer of his size would make about $1,000 per post. Similarly, a podcast host makes about $75,000 annually. Considering all these factors, we estimate Mason Cox’s net worth to be about $2.5 million.

