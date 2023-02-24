Is Mick Schumacher Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

While most of the cast members of Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ have their fair share of fame, few are as well-known as Mick Schumacher. The Formula One (F1) racer’s familial connections and track performance have helped him become a favorite of people who are always eager to see the sportsman perform on the tracks. However, people are also very curious about the young racer’s personal life. In fact, special attention has been paid to the romantic side of his life, with people wondering just who Mick is dating. If you are in the same boat, worry not because we have your back!

Mick Schumacher’s Family and Background

It was on March 22, 1999, that Mick Schumacher was born in Vufflens-le-Château, Vaud, Switzerland, though he is a citizen of Germany. As the son of Michael Schumacher and Corinna Schumacher, the young racer knew the expectations that would be placed upon him once he entered the world of competitive racing. Given just how synonymous his father’s name is to F1, Mick was determined to prove himself to the world.

In hopes of avoiding any partiality due to his father’s fame, Mick actually began his racing career in 2008 under the pseudonym of Mick Betsch, replacing his last name with his mother’s maiden name. Thanks to his impressive performance in the 2011 to 2014 seasons of Karting, Mick made a name for himself and had not yet revealed his actual identity. 2014 saw him stepping into the world of Formula 4. In 2015, he raced under the banner of Van Amersfoort Racing and started using his father’s last name. Towards the end of 2016, Mick was ready to become a part of the Formula 3 world.

Mick’s performance under the banner of Prema Powerteam in the 2017 and 2018 seasons was nothing short of impressive and helped him transition to Formula 2. The next two years saw Mick be a part of Prema Racing as he continued his awe-inspiring racing. He ended up making his F1 debut in the 2021 season as a part of the Haas team. However, he became a reserve driver for the Mercedes-AMG F1 team starting in the 2023 season. Given the close association between Mercedes and McLaren, Mick actually became a reserve driver for the latter group as well.

Mick Schumacher’s Girlfriend

Although not officially confirmed, it is widely believed that Mick Schumacher is dating Justine Huysman. The lady in question is the daughter of Harald Huysman, a well-known former racer who ran in the same circles as Michael Schumacher, Mick’s father. The pair have been spotted together at many of Mick’s racing events, leading many to believe that they are involved in a romantic relationship.

Given their shared backgrounds, many think that Mick and Justine have known each other for a long time which may have led to them dating. Given that neither party has officially confirmed the rumors, it is also possible that they are just good friends and with Justine attending the events to cheer her friend on. Both of them seem to have a shared love for cars and respect the numerous accomplishments of their fathers.

