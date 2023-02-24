Yuki Tsunoda From Drive to Survive: Everything We Know

Fans of thrilling speed and marvelous automobiles can not get enough of Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive.’ The documentary series introduces viewers to some of the best within the field of Formula One (F1) racing who are eager to show the world just what they can do on the track. The fifth season of the show, which covered the 2022 season of the F1 world, allowed viewers an insight into the lives of people like Yuki Tsunoda. His journey to becoming one of the top racers in the world has been nothing short of inspiring. Naturally, people are eager to know more about the F1 driver. So, let’s dive right in, shall we?

Yuki Tsunoda’s Age, Nationality, Family and Background

Born on May 11, 2000, in Sagamihara, Japan, Yuki Tsunoda’s love for car racing is a result of his father’s love for the sport. When Yuki was young, he saw his father competing in a local event held at Nakai Inner Circuit. Additionally, he would often participate in “Gymkhana” and showcase his skills in two-wheeler races.

Unlike his father, Yuki gravitated more toward cars and was supported by his family. His father became his mechanic and mentor and was always happy to teach his son based on his own experience from various reaching events. Apart from the importance of braking, the Japanese racer also learned how throttling a car at the right moment could provide a racer with the needed advantage.

Yuki Tsunoda’s Profession

Yuki started his Karting career in 2010 by partaking in Junior Karting Championship. Soon enough, he was part of the 2013 regional class and 2014 national class. He joined the Suzuka Circuit Racing School, a Hona institute, and gained his qualifications for advanced formula class in 2016. This also led to his induction into the Honda Formula Dream Project and participation in the 2016 F4 Japanese Championship. He went on to participate in the event in 2017, won at the regional level, and was ranked 3rd in the nationals.

Given Honda’s association with Red Bull, Yuki became part of the Red Bull junior team. In 2018, the racer shared the news of his affiliation with Jenzer Motorsport for the Formula 3 Championship. His impressive performance as an F3 racer gained him much respect within the community and helped his transition to the Formula 2 circuits. At the start of 2020, Honda shared that Yuki would be a part of the F2 races, and the Japanese sportsman scored about 200 points in the season.

It was in August 2020 that the Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Formula One team announced Yuki would partake in a rookie test at the end of the year in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The 2021 season saw him becoming a driver for AlphaTauri and Pierre Gasly’s teammate. The friendship between the two racers helped Yuki’s transition into the sparkling world of F1 racing, even though Pierre left the team after the 2022 season.

Yuki Tsunoda’s Girlfriend

From what Yuki Tsunoda has shared, the racer is indeed in a relationship, though he prefers not to share the details regarding the same. During a live stream in mid-2022, the Japanese star was asked whether he was single, to which he replied that he was actually in a relationship. While playing Apex Legends, Yuki clarified that his girlfriend is from Europe.

As it turns out, Yuki had apparently only been dating her for two months when he shared the news. The revelation brought an end to the various speculations about the sportsman’s romantic life. Although, fans could not help but regret that they could no longer tease the racer about his bromance with Pierre.

