Nyck De Vries From Drive to Survive: Everything We Know

It is no news that a major part of the world is quite a fan of everything related to the world of Formula One (F1) racing. Needless to say, the same people have been avid fans of Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ due to the inside view that it provides into the racing community. The documentary series allows the viewers to get to know their idols in a more personal way. One of the most prominent stars of the show is none other than Nyck De Vries, whose career as a racer has always been a point of interest. Given his fame, it is no wonder that people are eager to learn more about him, and we are here to help you with the same!

Nyck De Vries’ Age, Nationality, Family and Background

Born on February 6, 1995, Nyck De Vries hails from Uitwellingerga, Netherlands. His parents, Hendrik Jan de Vries and Naomi Hesseling separated when he was only 3 years of age. As it turns out, Hendrik is a successful car dealer and works as a General Manager for De Vries Competition/De Vries Beheer. Nyck also has a sister named Seychelle de Vries, who has dated George Russell, another F1 racer, in the past and was also linked to Max Verstappen.

Nyck De Vries’ Profession

Like many other F1 racers, Nyck’s career started as a karting player. In fact, he won the 2008 WSK World Series for the KF3 category and the 2008 German Junior Championship. next year saw him reclaiming the titles while also becoming the winner of the European KF3 Championship. Additionally, he emerged victorious in the 2010 Karting World Championship as well as the 2011 World Championship.

From 2012 to 2014, Nyck was a part of the Formula Renault Eurocup before switching to Formula Renault 3.5 Series under the banner of DAMS in 2015. He ended the season with 160 points but switched to the GP3 series in 2016. The very next year, he became a part of the Formula 2(F2) world by joining Rapax. While he remained in F2 in 2018, he switched teams to join Prema Racing and then became a part of the ART Grand Prix in 2019.

Apart from his impressive performance in World Endurance Championship, Nyck also gained fame for his participation in Formula E from 2019 to 2022. As a part of Mercedes-Benz EQ, the Dutch racer performed phenomenally on the track and captured the eye of people across the racing world. It was in 2010 that Nyck first joined Formula 1 through junior programs. Due to his experience and exceptional track record, Scuderia AlphaTauri decided to add him to their team for the 2023 season following the departure of Pierre Gasly.

Nyck De Vries’ Girlfriend

We are happy to share that Nyck is indeed in a happy relationship with his girlfriend, Eva Bruggenwirth. As of writing, the couple has been in a relationship for over three years though they have not shared many details about their romantic lives. Eva herself is a successful social media expert and content creator for Anna + Nina, a fashion-inclined company based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Additionally, she is the owner of Guapalana and has even worked with Marie-Stella-Maris in the past.

