Oscar Piastri From Drive to Survive: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ provides the world an insight into the fast-paced world of Formula One(F1). Each season of the show covers the major events that take place over the course of a particular year. This allows viewers to learn about the cions within the industry as well as get to know about some of the new faces that want to prove themselves to the world.

One of the most prominent figures from season 5 of the documentary series was Oscar Piastri, whose rise and fame within the F1 circle helped him become a household name. Needless to say, people are eager to learn more about the automobile racer, and we are here to share what we know about the same!

Oscar Piastri’s Age, Nationality, Family and Background

Born on April 6, 2001, in Melbourne, Australia, Oscar Piastri grew up in the suburban region of Brighton near Melbourne. His parents, Chris and Nicole Piastri, always encouraged the young boy to explore different fields that life could provide him. In fact, it was his father who introduced him to go-karts, which contributed to Oscar’s love for automobile racing. His mother was also a skilled driver and used him how to use cruise control. The racer has often expressed his admiration for the support that his parents provided him that allowed him to become one of the best within the F1 circle.

Oscar Piastri’s Profession

Oscar’s first stint with cars started at a young age when he would race remote-controlled cars in national-level competitions. 2011 saw him entering the world of Karting, and the teenager went on to participate in various competitions across Australia. He soon became a figure of importance within the European sphere of sports as he became affiliated with Ricky Flynn Motorsport and even partook in various CIK (Commission Internationale de Karting) – FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) events.

One of his major karting accomplishments includes ranking 6th during the 2016 Bahrain World Championship. 2016 saw Oscar joining the world of Formula 4 thanks to his sponsorship from HP Tuners. The very next year, he was announced as a part of the TRS Arden Junior Racing Team for the British F4 championship owing to his move to the United Kingdom in 2016. Oscar continued to improve his performance and was the first F4 racer in 2019 to have won three events. In October of the same year, he became a part of the Formula 3 circuit and partnered up with Prema Racing.

Thanks to his highly impressive statistics, Oscar became a Formula 2 racer in December 2020 and continued his affiliation with Prema Racing for the 2021 season. Despite being in his rookie season, Oscar became one of the few racers to have won an F2 title in their very first season. Thanks to his awe-inspiring performance, Oscar was appointed as a reserve driver for BWT Alpine Formula One Team though he also worked as a reserve driver for McLaren F1 Team due to an agreement between the two teams.

Eager to explore his horizons, Oscar shared that he would be one of the main drivers for the McLaren F1 Team in 2023. Given that Alpine had recently announced their intentions to promote the young racer to the same position, this led to a controversy, with Alpine claiming that Oscar had broken his contract by signing up with McLaren. However, FIA’s Contract Recognition Board stated that Oscar was free to switch teams. Ultimately, Alpine ended their contract with Oscar earlier than expected, allowing him to become a test driver for McLaren F1 Team in the latter half of 2022.

Oscar Piastri’s Girlfriend

As it turns out, Oscar is dating a young woman named Lily Zneimer. While the two have not shared many details regarding how their relationship came to be, they are often seen together at public events. Having been based in the United Kingdom from an early age, Oscar’s career as an F1 racer seems to be rising every day. His highly successful track record has helped him gain numerous fans who cannot wait to see the racer in action in upcoming events.

