Is Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd Leaving Chicago Fire?

The end of ‘Chicago Fire‘ season 9 leaves Stella Kidd’s(Miranda Rae Mayo) future in question as it is unclear whether she will leave Firehouse 51 as a lieutenant or stay on in her old role. Fans were already worried about a supposed departure on the cards, which was further strengthened by Stella’s decreasing screen time on season 10. The fear even led to speculations about Miranda’s exit, and we decided to jump in and find out the truth for ourselves! Let’s find out if Miranda Rae Mayo is leaving ‘Chicago Fire,’ shall we?

What Happens to Stella Kidd?

An engineer on Truck 81, the show introduces Stella in season 4. Albeit being a new arrival, Stella has prior experience in firefighting, which earns her a level of seniority and respect. However, as a person, Stella is extremely friendly and is always ready to help her teammates in any situation. Her characteristic and manner set her apart from the others and turn her into a character everyone cherishes.

Towards the end of season 9, Stella receives news about her passing the lieutenant examination. Although this seems celebratory initially, the show reveals that Firehouse 51 has no further position for a lieutenant and that Stella has to leave her firefighting family behind if she wants to take up the promotion. This dilemma led to numerous fans speculating about the character’s departure, and the fears even seemed justified as Stella faces decreasing screentime in the new season. Instead of being a prominent cast member, her role seems thrust into the background, making fans worry about the show trying to write her off.

Is Miranda Rae Mayo Leaving Chicago Fire?

Fortunately, Miranda Rae Mayo decided to address the speculations and has since confirmed that she will be staying on as Stella in ‘Chicago Fire.’ Although season 10 is bringing some drastic changes, and Stella might even choose to move over to a different firehouse, she will not be leaving the show altogether. Moreover, showrunner Derek Haas also mentioned in a September 2021 interview that season 10 will harp upon Stella and Kelly Severide’s relationship and focus on Stella’s career path, thus practically confirming her presence.

Additionally, during an interview with Hello Magazine, Miranda stressed on the importance of the in-show “Girls on Fire” program and said, “I would love to see more Girls On Fire, more of the character Aaliyah and how Stella, Kylie and Aaliyah interact, to see Stella navigate her imposter syndrome, and watch her find her space, find her boundaries.” According to sources, her character is getting less screentime because the storyline entails her taking a step back from Firehouse 51 duties to focus on “Girls on Fire.”

The actress, too, seemed to subscribe to this theory as she mentioned that Kidd staying away from the foreground during the beginning of season 10 would add to her character development. Thus with both Miranda Rae Mayo and Derek Haas confirming Stella’s continued presence in season 10, it becomes clear that Miranda will not be leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ anytime soon.

