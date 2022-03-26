Is Mothering Sunday on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed By Eva Husson, ‘Mothering Sunday’ is a British romantic period drama film set after World War II. The movie revolves around Jane Fairchild, a maid who works for the Nivens. On Mothering Sunday or Mother’s Day, she gets an invite from the wealthy neighbor Paul Sheringham, with whom she is in a sexual relationship, to spend the day. Years later, Jane is an author and married to Donald, a philosopher.

‘Mothering Sunday’ is based on the Graham Swift novel of the same name and has been well received by the viewers and critics. The film benefits from a fantastic set of actors including Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman, Sope Dirisu, and Glenda Jackson. You must be quite eager to watch this beautiful movie and we have all the information you will need!

What is Mothering Sunday About?

Jane Fairchild is a young maid in the service of Nivens. On Mothering Sunday, Jane gets a day off and is invited by Paul Sheringham to spend the day together. Paul and Jane have been in a sexual relationship for years and decide to take advantage of the fact that the Nivens, the Sheringham, and the Hobdays are having lunch together. Paul is engaged to Emma Hobday, who was almost engaged to Paul’s older brother James, who died in the Great War. Paul then leaves Jane to join his fiancee, family, and friends at Lunch.

Years pass and Jane has now become a writer. She meets Donald, a philosopher while working at a book shop and the two soon marry. Donald asks Jane her reasons behind becoming a writer, she tells him of two incidents while keeping the third a secret within her heart. If you too cannot wait to watch ‘Mothering Sunday,’ we have got your back!

Is Mothering Sunday on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Mothering Sunday’ is not a part of Netflix’s vast video library. Fans can instead watch other period dramas available on the platform like ‘A Little Chaos.’ The movie tells the love story of two landscape artists, who fall in love while working in the garden of French King Louis XIV. Alternatively, you can accompany author Juliet Ashton to her trip to Guernsey Island to document their sufferings in World War II in ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.’

Is Mothering Sunday on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not offer ‘Mothering Sunday.’ If you want to watch similar movies using your Hulu subscription, we recommend ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire.’ Set in 18th Century France, the film revolves around Marianne, a painter, and her muse Héloïse, whose wedding is getting closer. ‘Jane Eyre‘ is another great period drama available on the platform as it narrates the story of orphaned Jane Eyre based on the famous Charlotte Bronte novel.

Is Mothering Sunday on Amazon Prime?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘Mothering Sunday,’ Amazon is not the right platform for you. Instead, you can go for similar movies available on the platform like ‘Emma‘ and ‘Love and Friendship,’ both based on Jane Austen’s works.

Is Mothering Sunday on HBO Max?

Although HBO Max does not offer ‘Mothering Sunday,’ it does contain some phenomenal romantic period dramas. You can watch ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ which narrates the story of Elizabeth Bennet as she falls in love with Mr. Darcy. Keira Knightley also plays the titular role in ‘Anna Karenina,’ set in the 19th Century Russian Empire.

Where to Watch Mothering Sunday Online?

‘Mothering Sunday’ is not available over the internet to either rent, purchase, or stream within the USA.

How to Stream Mothering Sunday for Free?

Given the lack of platforms that host ‘Mothering Sunday,’ it cannot be watched for free. We urge our readers to not use any illegal methods to watch movies or shows as doing so hampers those who have worked tirelessly to bring you marvelous pieces of entertainment.

