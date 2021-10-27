Is My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

Based on Kōhei Horikoshi’s most successful manga series, ‘My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission’ is an action-adventure film directed by Kenji Nagasaki. It follows the students of the U.A. High School who are enlisted by Pro-Heroes from around the world to fight alongside them in a high-stakes battle for humanity’s survival. Although Izuku Midoriya and his friends are more than ready to put themselves in danger for the greater good, the protagonist finds himself in a world of trouble for reasons entirely unrelated to the mission. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise and where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!

What is My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission About?

Humanity faces an existential threat as a mysterious group of eccentric villains known as Humarize plans to erase all quirks that would lead to people losing control over their abilities. The twisted terrorists desire the end of humanity, and for that, they wish to destroy the very foundations of society so that chaos and confusion can aid their cause. But before they can succeed in putting their evil plans into action, the Pro-heroes around the world assemble to come up with a counter plan to stop the worst from happening.

In order to wage war against these villains, the experienced heroes enlist Izuku Midoriya and his friends from U.A. High School to fight alongside them. But there’s a catch, the protagonist is on the run for murder, and if he plans to aid his seniors in the epic fight against evil, Izuku must prove his innocence. Will the successor of All Might manage to do it? In order to find out, you will have to watch ‘My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission.’ So, here are all the ways you can do that.

Is My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission on Netflix?

No, ‘My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission’ is not accessible for streaming on Netflix. However, subscribers can instead watch other similar animated movies such as ‘Fearless‘ or ‘Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll.’

Is My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on other platforms since it is currently not a part of the streamer’s video library. Viewers looking for something similar can use the STARZ add-on to watch ‘My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.’

Is My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission on Amazon Prime?

Since the Kenji Nagasaki directorial is not available on Amazon Prime, we recommend that our readers stream the action-packed mecha anime movie titled ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time.’

Is My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission on Crunchyroll?

No, Crunchyroll’s current catalog does not include the action-adventure film based on Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga series. But people who have a subscription to the streamer may enjoy watching ‘Lance N’ Masques‘ or ‘A Certain Magical Index.‘

Where to Watch My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Online?

‘My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission’ released in Japan on August 6, 2021. The film is slated to premiere in select theaters in the United States and Canada on October 29, 2021. If you plan to watch the film in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. Since Funimation is distributing the film, the action-adventure movie could eventually end on the platform for a limited period of time after its theatrical run.

How to Stream My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission for Free?

The movie is releasing only in theaters as of now, so it isn’t possible to stream it for free. Moreover, we recommend that our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume online and avoid using illegal means.

