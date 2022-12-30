Is Netflix’s Alpha Males Based on a True Story?

Originally titled ‘Machos Alfa,’ the Spanish comedy series ‘Alpha Males‘ explores the tribulations in four friends’ lives. The protagonists Pedro, Luis, Raúl, and Santi navigate their experiences through changing times that make it harder for them to deal with their past learnings. They were taught to be typically macho and have a manly perspective. Hence, the four guys struggle to interact with a world that is constantly inching toward equality between the genders.

The series is a hilarious romp and is extremely relatable for all men. The show questions the true connotation behind being a man and what all it entails in the 21st century. Consequently, the four men find it harder to make and maintain relationships with their women counterparts. Created by Alberto Caballero and Laura Caballero, the show is extremely relevant in today’s time. Adult men across the globe will relate to the concepts shown and might feel strongly toward the hardships of the protagonists. The authenticity of such a fresh topic coupled with the real portrayal of men’s life make us wonder what inspired the making of ‘Alpha Males.’ Let’s dive into the details.

Is Alpha Males a True Story?

No, the show ‘Alpha Males’ is not based on a true story. Despite tackling real-world issues faced by men, the show is a work of fiction. The four friends Pedro, Luis, Raúl, and Santi attend a seminar and realize how backward they have been. Sexism is so prevalent in the modern world where men are still seen as the dominant sex. While helping the friends navigate through their concerns and ideologies, the show does a splendid job of showing their women counterparts’ opinions as well.

Questioning and altering your views in lieu of prepossessed ideas is very vital in this ever-evolving world. The blurring lines between the roles of men and women in society became clearer during the Coronavirus pandemic. That’s when the creators of the show came up with this intriguing concept. The brother-sister duo who created the show said, “We thought that a time had come when, perhaps, there was a saturation, although wonderful, of girl series, with feminine visions and very well told. We considered what we could contribute and we believed that the roadmap of feminism and women is clear, but that of men is not”.

The Caballero siblings worked on the show for Netflix and dove headfirst into creating a storyline around this concern. Furthermore, how men are making their way through an empowered world of women is interesting to witness. The tables have turned and now, men need to adapt to these changes that present a brighter tomorrow for women as well. The show dissects the intricacies of a patriarchal society. It aims to make male viewers take a deeper look into their actions.

The four friends’ concerns range from a midlife crisis to having open relationships. As their partners find their inner voice and explore their options, men go into a frenzy as they don’t comprehend the impending repercussions. The show also presents how most men are sexist in some way or the other. They might get uncomfortable while facing topics like feminism and equality. The comic tonality of the show may sugarcoat the tribulations. However, they are very real and exist in the minds of most men in society. Apart from relationships and love, the show presents waves of change in the professional aspect as well.

Nonetheless, the primary focal point of the show is on modern men and their hardships in an empowered world. People in modern society are striving to make necessary changes to bridge the gap between a patriarchal upbringing and a more unbiased mindset. The show ‘Alpha Males’ leaves the audience with such crucial questions even though it originates from a fictional story.

