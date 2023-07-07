Is Netflix’s Fatal Seduction Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s erotic thriller, ‘Fatal Seduction,’ follows the story of Nandi, whose life takes a turn for the worse after a series of tragic events. Her marriage with Leonard had been falling apart for a while before she chanced upon a suspicious text he received from his secretary. It leads Nandi to wonder whether her husband is having an affair. On a weekend away with her friend, Brenda, Nandi is encouraged to pursue a fling of her own. It turns out to be a huge mistake when later, Nandi gets embroiled in the investigation of Brenda’s murder.

Created by Steven Pillemer, the story takes many twists and turns, forcing Nandi to reconsider the character of everyone around her. Darker secrets come to light as the man with whom she had a brief fling becomes a more prominent presence in her life. The show works as a murder mystery that grips the viewers until the end. If you want to know whether ‘Fatal Seduction’ is based on a true story, here’s what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD

Is Fatal Seduction a True Story?

No, ‘Fatal Seduction’ is not based on a true story. It is a remake of another Netflix show, ‘Dark Desire.’ Created by Nayura Aragón Herranz and Leticia López Margalli, the Mexican series ran for two successful seasons on the streamer from 2020 to 2022. The story’s popularity and the universal elements of love, betrayal, and fidelity made Pillemer rewrite the story in a South African setting. The shows share a similar premise. However, they differ in key elements, highlighting cultural and other differences.

Thematically, ‘Fatal Seduction’ explores several issues but zooms in on the marriage of Nandi and Leonard. It underlines the importance of trust and presents realistic struggles people go through, especially after they’ve been through something heartbreaking. In the show, trouble starts to surface after Nandi’s miscarriage. The doubt on her husband becomes the thing that unravels everything. In between this, the show also explores the meaning of desire and lust.

Sex and physical intimacy are essential factors in telling the story, which is why the show features many sex scenes. It was challenging for the actors in the show to film such scenes, but they did so with the help of the intimacy choreographers. For them, it was important to bring out the emotions behind the decisions made by their characters and why they do bad things even when they know the consequences it could lead to.

Despite all the intimate scenes, the actors want the audience to see the rich story and go beyond the sex and seduction portrayed in the show. For actress Lunathi Mampofu, who plays Brenda, this was the first time being part of such a show. “I never thought that I would ever do anything like that in South Africa. I was like, they are going to need to pay me R10 million to do this thing but look at us now. If the story is good enough, and it teaches people something, and it’s deeper than just sensuality and sex, then why not?” she said.

The actress also pointed out that the relatability of the story will keep the audience hooked to the show. “The story is the thing that’s going to keep the audience in. They might dive in because of the skin and the flesh in the trailer, but once they start to watch those episodes, that story, those characters, the next layer of entry is what they’re going to keep coming back for,” she said.

Considering all this, it’s clear ‘Fatal Seduction’ is an entirely fictional story. However, the show’s creators have tried to ground it in reality so that the audience can see a reflection of their own complex emotions in it. The murder and the other arcs are made up, but the story’s focus on human emotions like distrust, envy, and lust hooks the audience and makes it feel real.

