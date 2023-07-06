Where is Netflix’s Fatal Seduction Filmed?

Loosely inspired by ‘Dark Desire‘ by Nayura Aragón Herranz and Leticia López Margalli, Netflix’s ‘Fatal Seduction’ is a South African thriller drama series created by Steven Pillemer that centers upon a married woman named Nandi. She goes on a weekend getaway with her best friend, Brenda, to deal with her recent miscarriage. Moreover, Nandi accidentally reads a suspicious text on her husband, Leonard’s phone, from his assistant, Ameera. During their getaway, Brenda gets her to meet with a hot guy named Jacob they spot on the beach. Although he is much younger than Nandi, they form an instant and intimate connection.

Nandi heads home the next day without Brenda, only to find out later that her friend is dead. Featuring impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Kgomotso Christopher, Nat Ramabulana, Thapelo Mokoena, Prince Grootboom, Ngele Ramulondi, and Lunathi Mampofu, the show unfolds in the city and the picturesque getaway location where Nandi meets Jacob. While the former serves as a reminder of how the protagonist is unhappy in the daily affairs of her life with her cheating husband, the scenic beach location reminds her how exciting her life can be. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Fatal Seduction’ is filmed, we have you covered!

Fatal Seduction Filming Locations

‘Fatal Seduction’ is filmed entirely in South Africa, especially in and around Cape Town. According to reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up after several months in November of the same year. Well, let’s not waste time and walk through all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Netflix show!

Cape Town, South Africa

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Fatal Seduction’ are lensed in Cape Town, the legislative capital and oldest city of South Africa. The production team reportedly travels across the city and sets up camp in various sites to shoot different scenes, both interiors and exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Many interior scenes of the series are taped inside actual establishments to keep things authentic. Still, there might be a few scenes here and there that are shot on a sound stage of one of the film studios in and around Cape Town, such as Silverline Studios, Cape Town Film Studio, or Atlantic Film Studios.

As far as the show’s exterior scenes are concerned, they are recorded on location using city’s the beautiful terrains. Known for its harbor, scenic natural setting in the Cape Floristic Region, and stunning landscapes, Cape Town has numerous popular attractions and landmarks. They are Table Mountain, Chapman’s Peak, Signal Hill, the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, and the Two Oceans Aquarium, some of which you might spot in the backdrop of a few scenes.

Apart from ‘Fatal Seduction,’ Cape Town has hosted the production of several film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, the city’s locales have been featured in ‘Blood Diamond,’ ‘Rendition,’ ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort,’ ‘Woman of Desire,’ ‘The Piano Player,’ and ‘Number 37.’

