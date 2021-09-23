Is Netflix’s Intrusion Based on a True Story?

In Netflix’s ‘Intrusion,’ the threat often lurks well within the safe boundaries of home. Directed by Adam Salky, ‘Intrusion’ is a considerably well-made home invasion movie that turns the trope on its head. The story revolves around the family of Parsons – Henry and Meera – moving into their dream New Mexico residency overlooking the mountains. Henry is a veteran architect who has designed the house, while Meera is a cancer survivor struggling to face her demons. However, shortly after moving in, the couple is threatened by several break-ins.

In one encounter, Henry kills off two titular intruders and fatally injures one, sparking off the story. It initially seems like Henry pulled the triggers in self-defense, but as Meera further goes down the rabbit hole, the tragedy unearths a bigger secret tied to her husband and the home. Although the pulp thriller may be predictable, it still packs enough twists and turns to engage the genre fans. Home invasion movies in the past few decades have professed time and again that buying a new house is a terrible idea, but you may want to know whether the story is tethered to reality. In that case, let us look into the credibility aspect of the story.

Is Intrusion a True Story?

‘Intrusion’ is not based on a true story. The movie is directed by Adam Salky based on a script by screenwriter Chris Sparling. The screenwriter is known for works such as the Ryan Reynolds vehicle ‘Buried’ and 2012 horror thriller ‘ATM.’ The writer seemingly has a flair for thrillers, and ‘Intrusion’ is another feather to add to his cap. The movie may seem as if it is torn from the pages of a newspaper, and some parts of the home invasion story are unmistakably authentic. Due to its lack of habitations, the Land of Enchantment is prone to such home invasion attacks. However, the story’s scope is purely fictional, as it b0orrows distinct genre elements from previous ventures such as ‘American Psycho.’

However, despite its fictional basis, the project remained close to the heart of the director. In the director’s own words, he only makes movies where he feels like having a personal connection. When he came across the script, it was suspenseful and surprising, replete with twists and turns. The edge of the seat thriller, however, also had a profoundly personal connotation for the director, as he particularly sympathized with the character of Meera.

Meera, in the movie, is a breast cancer survivor, and we come to know that Salky’s best friend suffered from the same consequences. Such a journey can make a person stronger or break the person for the worse. However, the director saw his friend coming out strong from the malignant disease, and thus he could trace the journey of Meera to be authentic. The treatment of the character in the script came off as realistic to him, and he became involved with the project. Therefore, although the movie is most positively fictional, a personal touch keeps the story tethered to the realistic grounds.

