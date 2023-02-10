Is Netflix’s Love to Hate You Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s romantic series ‘Love to Hate You’ revolves around Yeo Mi-ran, a strong-willed and independent woman who extremely hates men. The highly competitive Mi-ran tries her best to defeat the men around her regardless of the circumstances. Her life takes a wild turn when she meets Nam Kang-ho, who is severely suspicious of women and their actions. The Korean series progresses through Mi-ran and Kang-ho’s efforts to teach each other a lesson, only to learn more about their “enemy” and eventually form an endearing bond between them. The intriguing love story makes one wonder whether the couple’s heartwarming tale is based on a true story. Well, let us provide the answer!

Is Love to Hate You a True Story?

No, ‘Love to Hate You’ is not based on a true story. The narrative of the fictional Korean series, directed by Kim Jung-kwon, was conceived by screenwriter Choi Soo-young. Although the series is fictitious, it explores themes that are highly rooted in reality, especially patriarchal notions that exist in the world irrespective of national boundaries. Mi-ran hates men because of the privileges they enjoy in a highly competitive world. As a woman, she faces several challenges and obstacles to gain or garner anything she deserves while a group of men, because of their gender, occupy positions and luxuries despite being unworthy of the same.

Mi-ran’s struggles must be relatable for a group of women all over the world. She tries her best to defeat such patriarchal notions by leading an enviable life, better than her male colleagues and other men who are part of her life. Through Mi-ran, Jung-kwon and Soo-young explore the conflicts present in any society concerning gender. Kang-ho, on the other hand, is someone immersed in prejudices. He hates and suspects women due to the same reason, which leads him to stand against and distrust Mi-ran when they meet and get acquainted. Kang-ho’s storyline is also commendably relatable since prejudice, especially concerning women, is, unfortunately, an unignorable part of our reality.

According to Kim Ok-bin, who plays Mi-ran, the series is a romantic comedy that explores the universal notions of “respect and understanding.” Mi-ran tries to “conquer” Kang-ho by seducing him since she sees him only as another man in a male-dominated society. Kang-ho tries to teach Mi-ran a lesson due to his distrust of women. But as they grow closer, they get to know about the admirable qualities of each other, which eventually makes them respect and understand each other. They start to value each other, which becomes the foundation of their romantic bond as well.

Kim Ok-bin also described the series as a “healing” romantic comedy. Ultimately, ‘Love to Hate You’ is all about how Mi-ran and Kang-ho succeed in healing each other’s traumas by overcoming their own misunderstandings and prejudices. They seek comfort in love, which further strengthens their bond and respect towards one another. The couple resolves a series of misunderstandings, which makes their life easier and their relationship appealing. The conflicts Mi-ran and Kang-ho face are a part of reality as well. Thus, it is safe to say that the series succeeds in giving clarity concerning one’s own nature and behavior. The viewers may find Mi-ran and Kang-ho in themselves or in people they are acquainted with.

‘Love to Hate You’ is not a fairy tale. It is an affecting series about two flawed individuals who try their best to overcome their flaws with the intentional or unintentional help of the other. If we look around, it may not be difficult to find such admirable individuals and that’s how the show’s fiction is connected to reality.

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Love to Hate You Filmed?