‘On the Verge’ is a Netflix comedy series set in pre-COVID Los Angeles. It follows four women as they juggle family, work, and pursuit of love while dealing with midlife crises. Justine (Julie Delpy) is an accomplished chef and a budding author, but her relationship with her husband Martin (Mathieu Demy) has soured because he blames her for the stagnation in his own career. Anne (Elisabeth Shue) is an heiress and runs an emerging and ethical clothing line. In the pilot episode, her husband announces that he is unhappy and wants to live separately. Ell (Alexia Landeau) is a struggling single mother of three children, whom she had with three different fathers. Yasmin (Sarah Jones) is a woman with a mysterious past in search of a job. Her emotional volatility complicates her relationship with her husband and son.

‘On the Verge’ offers an ardent commentary on motherhood, homelessness, race, politics, and education. If that has made you wonder whether real-life events have inspired the show, this is what you need to know.

Is On the Verge a True Story?

No, ‘On the Verge’ is not based on a true story. Delpy, mostly known for ‘An American Werewolf in Paris’ and the ‘Before’ trilogy, created the series based on a screenplay she wrote with Ladeau, who has received writing credits for all episodes except for the pilot. Emily Ryan Lerner has also been credited for providing the teleplay for episode 10 (out of 12), titled ‘Lip Wax.’

According to Delpy, she made her character a French chef because that is what she has always wanted to do if she weren’t a filmmaker. “… it’s true that one of the two things that I love the most in the world is cooking,” she mentioned in an interview. “I like to cook for hours. I’ve always been fascinated by chefs because they are very creative. I also realize when I prepare dishes with my son that cooking is a mark of love.”

The plot is heavy with social ideas, but it doesn’t come off as preachy because of the show’s whimsical and sometimes even satirical humor. The four protagonists belong to different financial tiers, and their responses to various social issues often differ. For instance, Ell, who has her own financial issues, understands the homelessness problem better than her friends. She even lets the father of one of her children live outside her home in a tent because he has nowhere else to go.

Motherhood is one of the most important motifs of ‘On the Verge.’ It’s also a recurring theme in Delpy’s other works. According to her, feminism has failed to embrace motherhood completely, particularly in the US, where “a lot of women have had to choose between motherhood and their careers.” In ‘On the Verge,’ she and her collaborators show that finding a balance between those two things and love is very much possible,

As mentioned above, the show takes place before the advent of COVID-19 in Los Angeles. However, as it progresses, rumors about a pandemic start to go around. The finale ends with the governmental announcement about the pandemic. Life will drastically change for these characters now, as they have changed for the people in the real world. Clearly, ‘On the Verge’ is not based on a true story, but it’s entirely understandable if someone thinks it is.

