Is Netflix’s Reclaim Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed?

Directed by CJ Wang, Netflix’s ‘Reclaim’ is a Taiwanese drama movie about a woman named Yeh Lan-hsin, who is soon to retire. In a bid to maintain her personal and professional life, Lan-hsin is always scrambling to do whatever task comes up. When her mother falls ill, Lan-hsin decides to bring her home. However, the shrinking living space prompts Lan-hsin to long for her long-standing desire to live in a more spacious home. When a house similar to her dreams catches her eye, La-hsin starts losing the ability to distinguish between reality and imagination.

Starring Hee Ching “Nina” Paw, Shih-Hsun “Johnny” Kou, and Chia-Yen “Alice” Ko, the movie is a heartfelt depiction of the pressure that working women are often under. This has led many to wonder about the origins of the film and if the characters and story are inspired by real life. Admirers of the movie’s visual side have also expressed their curiosity regarding the film’s production locations. If you have similar queries, we have just the answers you need!

Is Reclaim a True Story?

No, ‘Reclaim’ is not based on a true story. The movie was penned and helmed by CJ Wang. who also write the script for the 2011 movie ‘Thief.’ Through the film’s story, Wang draws attention to the hardships and struggles that women, especially those with a professional life, often face. The busy and chaotic life of Yeh Lan-hsin draws attention to how many women are expected to take full responsibility for their households, despite working full-time.

The issues addressed in the movie are easily traceable to reality and also present an insight into how Taiwanese families work to the international audience. Yeh Lan-hsin’s desire to move her mother into her house is met with resistance from her husband, even though the latter’s father did move into their house due to poor health. This unusual dynamic presents the viewer with how people within the community do not expect married women to be responsible for their parents, despite the need or desire.

As the movie goes on, it paints an uncomfortable picture of how women across the world often put their desires aside in order to cater to their spouses, children, or other close ones. Given the assumed role of the mothers as the caretakers, other people in the house often ignore the burdens that they might be under. The presented story in ‘Reclaim’ is sure to resonate with mothers all around the world despite the minimal dialogue. The film uses its visual side effectively to present the hectic life of Yeh Lan-hsin.

Despite the fictional nature of the story, ‘Reclaim’ does portray a realistic side of women that is not often seen on-screen. In the movie, Yeh Lan-hsin ignores her desires in order to fulfill what she considers her duty, slowly making her long even more for her dreams. It showcases that despite how she seems capable of several things at once, Yeh Lan-hsin is still a human with her own wants and needs that are not connected to others. The decision and actions made by her in a desperate bid to have the life of her dreams are as heartbreaking as they are relatable.

Reclaim Filming Locations

‘Reclaim’ was most likely filmed in Taipei City, Taiwan. The movie was produced under the umbrella of RG Productions which was founded by director CJ Wang in 2015. Let’s take a closer look at the details of the filming location.

Taipei City, Taiwan

Taipei City, or simply Taipei, is the capital city of Taiwan. The story of ‘Reclaim’ is set in Taipei, and the city most probably served as the primary filming location for the movie. Over the years, Taipei city has flourished as Taiwan’s financial, political, and cultural center. Taipei is home to several beautiful buildings that are known for their traditional architecture, including National Palace Museum, Bangka Lungshan Temple, and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. In contrast, the city’s modern skyline is also nothing to scoff at. The area surrounding Taipei is also naturally abundant and provides breathtaking views.

As the capital of Taiwan, Taipei is home to many people trying to make the best of their lives and make their dreams come true. Yeh Lan-hsin’s story in ‘Reclaim’ is set in Taipei for similar reasons. Given its developed infrastructure, the city is one of the most popular locations in the country to lens movies. The capital city has served as a production location for many well-known films, including ‘The 355’ and ‘The Sadness.’

Read More: Is Netflix’s Incantation Based on a True Story?