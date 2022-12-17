Is Netflix’s Summer Job Scripted or Real?

Netflix’s ‘Summer Job’ follows an interesting premise wherein a group of affluent but spoilt young adults is brought together to spend a month in a seaside villa in Mexico. However, unbeknown to them, the show entails that each participant has to involve themselves in a summer job in order to earn the stay. At the end of each week, each contestant receives a paycheck, which, if empty, puts them in danger of elimination by public vote. Eventually, the last one standing is crowned the winner and offered a handsome amount of money.

Although ‘Summer Job’ has been marketed as an unscripted reality show, we cannot blame viewers for doubting its authenticity. For starters, the show mentions that the cast members were lured in by the promise of a luxurious vacation, making one question if no one knew what they were signing up for. Moreover, while a few of the interactions seemed artificial, viewers might have wondered how the contestants weren’t fired from their jobs on the first day after showcasing a tremendous level of incompetence. If you have ever wondered if ‘Summer Job’ is real or fake, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Is Summer Job Real Or Fake?

From the very beginning, Netflix has touted ‘Summer Job’ as an unscripted TV show, and we find no reason to believe otherwise. Nonetheless, readers should note that the rules of an unscripted TV show do not allow the producers to interrupt the narrative at any given time. Besides, such shows do not follow a specific script and do not re-enact any pre-recorded or pre-rehearsed scene in front of the camera. However, even though most decisions taken by the contestants are spontaneous and independent, most reality show makers try to make small changes in the narrative to increase its dramatic effect.

While the premise of the Netflix show might appear pre-planned to many, it is pretty apparent that the twist of having to work in order to earn a place in the house took all the contestants by shock. While a few of them submitted to the rules and accepted their fate, none failed to speak up about the “betrayal,” and even went so far as to claim that they would have never appeared on the show if they knew the truth. They were also pretty open about their disgust for jobs, and their unperturbed, as well as careless behavior, was made clear through their lack of commitment on the first workday. Besides, as an added note of authenticity, all the workplaces featured on the show are real businesses in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

On the other hand, the contestants were authentic in their interpersonal interactions and never hesitated to speak out when some began overspending from the final jackpot. Even the friendships and romances formed between the group seemed quite authentic, and some contestants were left heartbroken when connections failed to work out. Meanwhile, the bosses were also very straightforward and curt in their interactions, often calling out a contestant if they made a mistake and giving them proper feedback at the end of a shift.

With this being said, readers should note that the production team steps in from time to time, especially when assigning cast members to different jobs. Additionally, the team also sends out occasional offers to the group where they can spend some money from their final jackpot in exchange for a much sought-after luxury. On top of it, all TV shows are created to earn money, and a dramatic narrative is sure to attract more viewers than a simple one. Hence, makers often influence the narrative primarily through minor edits in post-processing. Yet, keeping this aside, viewers can rest assured that Netflix’s ‘Summer Job’ is as authentic as a reality show can be.

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Summer Job Filmed?