Where is Netflix’s Summer Job Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Summer Job’ is an Italian reality competition series that follows ten Gen Z individuals who travel to a new city and are made to believe that they are on their dream vacation. However, soon enough, the participants find out that their vacation comes at a cost, and that cost is to work jobs over the summer. So, for a chance to get their hands on the grand cash prize of €100,000 and to keep their party going in a luxury villa, they must come out of their shells and, literally, earn it.

In addition to the twist that this reality show adds, the beautiful host Matilde Gioli makes it even more entertaining. Moreover, there is no devoid of drama or tension between the ten Gen Z participants as they spend a lot of time together. In the meanwhile, the backdrop of the open waters and the luxurious villa where the participants spend their vacation is bound to make you wonder where ‘Summer Job’ is shot. Well, we have gathered all the necessary details about the same to appease your curiosity once and for all!

Summer Job Filming Locations

‘Summer Job’ is filmed in Mexico and Italy, specifically in the Riviera Maya and Milan. Since the participants of the inaugural iteration travel from Italy to Mexico to spend their vacation, it makes sense that the filming unit shot several scenes in both countries. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Summer Job’ season 1 were lensed in the Riviera Maya, a resort and tourist district situated along the Caribbean coastline of Quintana Roo. To be specific, the participants of the debut season stayed at a luxurious villa in this district with the vastness of the open waters right in front of them. There were many aerial shots of the white-sand beaches and pristine waters, Several scenes were also seemingly recorded in Playa del Carmen, a resort city that is a popular tourist destination of the region. Moreover, since the participants get themselves some real jobs across the region, a significant amount of key scenes were taped at different sites in the Riviera Maya region.

Milan, Italy

A few portions of ‘Summer Job’ are also shot in Milan, the second most populous city proper in Italy. In particular, several exterior shots for the series are lensed in different parts of Milan, especially in and around Milan Linate Airport at Viale Enrico Forlanini in Segrate, located just outside of the city but within the Milan metropolitan area.

