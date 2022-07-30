Is Netflix’s The Entitled Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed?

Directed by Theodore “Ted” Boborol, ‘The Entitled’ is a Filipino romantic comedy film that revolves around a woman named Belinda Buenavista. Growing up in less than ideal financial conditions and with an absent father, her life is turned upside down when she realizes who exactly her father is. Thrust into the middle of her father’s hotel business, Belinda has to learn to fit in with her sophisticated and wealthy peers with the help of a lawyer named Jacob.

Starring Alex Gonzaga and JC De Vera as the leading actors, the Netflix movie is a fountain of laughter that is sure to leave you thoroughly entertained. Many admirers of the film cannot help but be curious about the movie’s origins and production. Is the Filipino film inspired by real-life events? Where exactly did the filmmakers lens the film? Well, we are here to answer the same and more!

Is The Entitled a True Story?

No, ‘The Entitled’ is not based on a true story. The film was written by Alex Gonzaga, Theodore “Ted” Boborol, and Noreen Capili, with Alex even taking up the leading role. Ted took up the role of the movie’s director and was delighted to be working on the project. He had previously worked with Alex in 2017 and was quite impressed with the actress. Hence, when he was contacted by Angelica Clarice Sales in September 2020 for ‘The Entitled,’ he was pretty excited.

As the production progressed, Ted hoped to transfer Alex’s incredible sense of humor to her character in the movie. Alex is quite a well-known name on YouTube for her hilarious vlogs, and Ted wanted the same hilarity in his film. Along with Alex and Noreen Capili, Ted brainstormed how the story would go and penned down the movie. Alex, too, was more than happy with her part in the film and hoped that her fans would enjoy her performance.

The story showcased in ‘The Entitled’ is certainly a fictional tale brought to life by the cast and crew of the movie. Belinda’s journey in the film does highlight the difference between how people of different financial statuses live. Though some traits have been exaggerated for the sake of humor, the movie does highlight some troubling aspects of society. It depicts how people with privilege may think of others in a negative light simply based on their behavior. Belinda’s struggle to fit in a strange new world that wants to change every aspect of her being, while hilarious, also makes one question why such a thing is necessary to be accepted by others.

The Entitled Filming Locations

‘The Entitled’ was filmed in the City of Lipa, Philippines. The cinematography of the movie was done under the guidance of Noel Teehankee, who was the director of photography. Let’s take a closer look into the details of the filming location of the romantic comedy.

City of Lipa, Philippines

City of Lipa, AKA Lipa, served as the primary production location of ‘The Entitled.’ Located in the province of Batangas, a portion of the city is connected to Taal Lake. While it is hard to ascertain the exact date when people started living in the region in and around Lipa, it was officially established in 1702. It formally became a city on June 20, 1947. Due to its advantageous position between the Malepunyo Mountain Range and Mount Macolod, Lipa is protected from natural disasters. The mountains provide a layer of protection from typhoons. Mount Macolod also acts as a barrier between the city and Taal Volcano.

Over the years, Lipa has emerged as one of the most prominent cities in the Philippines. Thanks to its relative proximity to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, Lipa has developed as a major financial, medical, and commercial center. This has led to the city having a well-developed infrastructure that lends well to the production of movies and shows. As such, several beloved films have been lensed within the boundaries of Lipa, including ‘The Healing’ and ‘Spirit Warriors: The Shortcut.’

