Is Netlix’s Vadh Based on a True Story?

‘Vadh’ is an Indian Hindi-language movie that revolves around a married couple, Manju (Neena Gupta) and Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra). The two are indebted after paying for their son’s higher education and are constantly harassed by a loan shark. One day, Shambhunath kills him after being pushed to his limits. However, no one believes the man is capable of such an act even after a confession.

The crime drama is helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, who received critical acclaim and appreciation from the audience for creating a refreshing film. If you found the brilliant storyline to be enthralling and can’t help but wonder if any of it was true, then we’ve listed all the details that you must know about it.

Is Vadh a True Story?

No, ‘Vadh’ is not based on a true story. However, the crime thriller undoubtedly captures some brutal realities of our society and weaves a captivating storyline. For example, Shambhunath and his wife are abandoned by their son to persevere for themselves. Even though he’s indebted due to bearing the responsibility of his son’s education and future, he only receives nasty remarks and no appreciation for fulfilling his role as a father. Instead, the son feels entitled to insult his parents and not provide for them in times of need.

India has a traditional family culture where children serve their parents by living together or providing for them. However, the influence of contemporary values has led to a disconnect between the two generations. The aged parents are usually at the unpleasant receiving end of this new age and often a cruel practice of abandoning one’s parents. From seeing their parents as the image of God to abandoning them on the street, some Indians have completely strayed from their culture.

In 2017, 3000 senior citizens were reportedly abandoned in just the city of Guntur itself. In the HelpAge India report of 2022, 36.1% of elders were subjected to verbal abuse, while 30% were victims of violence, per the organization’s interactions. According to the Longitudinal Ageing Survey of India 2020, around 18 million old people are homeless. These horrifying numbers should be a wake-up call for today’s generation. Hopefully, including this theme in ‘Vadh’ will strike more such narratives around this issue.

Another prominent issue in the movie is the exploitation of power, especially by the ones who lend money to people from impoverished backgrounds. The film portrayed how Shambhunath was inhumanely abused by a loan shark. Unfortunately, such cases aren’t rare in India, and as per reports, 20 people died by suicide in Kochi during the second wave of COVID because they were unable to repay their loans. They were not indebted to banks but to goons and blade mafias who would harass the loanees and cause mental torment.

The mistreatment prevailed long before the pandemic and is common in rural areas where loan sharks create a debt trap for innocent farmers. In ‘Vadh,’ the filmmakers showcase a counterintuitive possibility of the borrower murdering a lender. Such cases are infrequent, but they still exist. For example, In Nov 2022, Wasimuddin Shaikh was allegedly murdered by four men who repeatedly stabbed him. Samir, one of the four, owed Wasimuddin Rs. 5000.

When he asked Samir to repay the amount, the borrower allied with people and brutally killed him. However, this connection is not made to justify the act of murder but to simply shed light on similar real-life events that inspire fiction. Lastly, the direct translation of the Hindi word “vadh” is to kill or execute. But it is a culturally significant word in Hindu mythology because whenever the gods and noblemen slay a villainous being, “vadh” is the word that describes the act.

The term has a rather positive connotation due to the tales of Ramayana, Narasimha, and lord Krishna. Thus, we can conclude that ‘Vadh’ is a fictional movie about a common man who goes through hardships that are grounded in reality. The filmmakers have displayed widespread circumstances in India, with a subtle layer of mythological reference and inspiration.

