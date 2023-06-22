Is No Hard Feelings on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘No Hard Feelings‘ is a romantic comedy movie that stars Jennifer Lawrence as a down-on-her-luck young woman who takes the job of helping a teenager become a man in order to get him ready to go to college and face the real world. Co-written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky, the film, besides Lawrence, features impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Matthew Broderick. Upon its premiere, the raunchy comedy film opened to mixed reviews from critics but Lawrence’s ideal comedic timing and dramatic chops keep the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end. If you are a fan of this genre and wish to learn more about it, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is No Hard Feelings About?

The narrative focuses on Maddie Barker, a young woman on the verge of bankruptcy, and resultantly, her home, comes across an unusual yet lucrative job listing that can turn things around in her life. All she has to do is date an introverted 19-year-old boy named Percy and ensure that he comes out of his shell before leaving for college. But as it turns out, the job is much harder than it sounds. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the rom-com movie yourself!

Is No Hard Feelings on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘No Hard Feelings’ on its expansive platform. But thanks to its massive collection of movies and TV shows, subscribers have plenty of other options along the same lines, such as ‘Oh, Ramona!‘ and ‘Who’s A Good Boy?.’

Is No Hard Feelings on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘No Hard Feelings’ is not included in the streamer’s library. However, you have the option to turn to other alternatives, including ‘Spring Breakers.’

Is No Hard Feelings on Hulu?

No, ‘No Hard Feelings’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But the streamer makes up for it by providing you with similar movies on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘The Girl Next Door‘ and ‘Sharp Stick.’

Is No Hard Feelings on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘No Hard Feelings’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s library, you have the option to turn to other alternatives using your subscription. You are likely to enjoy watching similar movies like ‘Bad Teacher‘ and ‘Sex and the Teenage Mind.’

Where to Watch No Hard Feelings Online?

‘No Hard Feelings’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, as of now, you don’t have the option to watch the sex comedy movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you prefer to catch the romance unfold on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream No Hard Feelings For Free?

Since ‘No Hard Feelings’ is available only in theaters at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the comedy movie for free. But don’t lose hope because it might arrive on one of the digital platforms offering a free trial for its new subscribers, sooner rather than later. Having said that, it is our humble request that our readers pay for the content they wish to consume and stray clear from any of the unethical methods to do the same.

