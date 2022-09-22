Is On the Come Up on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Sanaa Lathan, ‘On the Come Up’ is a musical comedy movie that follows a 16-year-old girl named Bri. Eager to follow in her father’s footsteps, Bri wants to be one of the best rappers the world has ever seen. Faced with dire financial conditions due to her mother’s unemployment and the controversies that follow in Bri, the teenage musician’s desire to name it soon becomes a necessity. The film shows how the young rapper takes the world by storm through her sheer talent.

Starring Jamila Gray, Sanaa Lathan, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley, the music-oriented movie introduced the viewers to the struggles that aspiring musicians often face in a bid to make a name for themselves. The situations that Bro faces present a realistic picture of the world of music. If you are interested in watching the movie but are wondering how to do so, we have your back!

What is On the Come Up About?

Based on Angie Thomas’s eponymous 2019 book, ‘On the Come Up’ tells the story of Bri, a 16-year-old girl who wants to make it big in the world of rap music due to her father’s influence. Though initially unsure of her talents, the young musician soon comes out of her shell and shows others what she is made of. However, when her mother ends up losing her job, and the threat of homelessness hangs above the family, Bri has no choice but to make it big and take the world by storm. We are sure that you are interested in checking out the movie, and we are here to tell you how you can do it!

Is On the Come Up on Netflix?

No, ‘On the Come Up’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer similar movies like ‘Roxanne Roxanne‘ and ‘Love Beats Rhymes.’ The films tell impressive stories about aspiring female rappers and their journey in the music industry.

Is On the Come Up on Hulu?

‘On the Come Up’ is not a part of Hulu’s regular offerings. Instead, subscribers can check out some excellent alternatives such as ‘Notorious‘ and ‘Look at Me: XXXTentacion.’ Based on real-life musicians, the movies allow viewers to get an insight into the struggles of some of their favorite rappers.

Is On the Come Up on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not have ‘On the Come Up,’ do not let that disappoint you. Those interested in the premise of the Sanaa Lathan directorial may enjoy ‘Long Strange Trip.’ The documentary tells the story of the iconic band Grateful Dead and how they garnered fame.

Is On the Come Up on HBO Max?

HBO Max may not have ‘On the Come Up,’ but its impressive media library does not lack options. For the fans of the stories centering around hip-hop, we recommend ‘On the Record‘ and ‘Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss.’ Featuring real-life artists, the documentaries tell the stories and struggles of musicians within the entertainment industry.

Where to Watch On the Come Up Online?

You can stream ‘On the Come Up’ on Paramount+. Alternatively, one can watch the movie in theatres by booking tickets here.

How to Stream On the Come Up for Free?

Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial which can be used to watch ‘On the Come Up’ at no cost. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the film. Paying for relevant subscriptions helps those who work hard to create such beautiful stories.

