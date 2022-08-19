Is Orphan: First Kill a Sequel, Prequel or Spin-Off?

‘Orphan: First Kill’ stars Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther Albright/Leena Klammer, a young girl from Estonia who cons her way into the Albright family’s life. However, viewers soon learn about the threat Esther poses to the family. Moreover, Esther is forced to reconsider her plans after learning of a terrible family secret.

The gripping psychological horror film directed by William Brent Bell features the same protagonist as 2009’s ‘Orphan.’ Therefore, viewers must be wondering about the connection between the two movies. If you wish to learn whether ‘Orphan: First Kill’ is a sequel, prequel, or spin-off, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Orphan First Kill a Sequel?

The 2009 horror movie ‘Orphan‘ directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, introduces viewers to Esther, aka Leena, with actress Isabelle Fuhrman essaying the role. In the film. Esther, a 9-year-old Russian girl, is adopted by the American Coleman family. However, the Coleman family soon starts to suspect that Esther is not a child.

The film’s final act reveals that Esther is actually a woman in her thirties pretending to be a child. She has hypopituitarism, a rare hormonal disorder that affects her physical growth. Hence, Esther/Leena appears as a young girl. The film also hints that Esther lived with another American family before the Colemans adopted her.

On the other hand, ‘Orphan: First Kill’ is set in 2007 and takes place a couple of years before the original film’s events. The film’s opening scene asserts the same, and the narrative essentially serves as an origin story for Esther. Viewers learn unknown details about Esther’s past, such as her time at the Saarne Institue in Estonia and her escape from the mental institution.

Later, Leena learns that a girl named Esther Albright has been missing. As a result, Leena assumes Esther’s identity in a bid to flee the country. Eventually, Esther makes her way to the United States and starts living with the Albrights. As a result, the film’s events are firmly set before the first film. The ending directly ties into Esther’s adoption by the Colemans, further reiterating the same.

Hence, it is evident that ‘Orphan: First Kill’ is a prequel to ‘Orphan.’ The movie essentially bridges the gap between Esther’s move to the United States and her eventual perils with the Coleman family. As a result, Orphan: First Kill’ can be considered an origin story for Esther, aka Leena Klammer.

Ultimately, ‘Orphan: First Kill’ is a solid prequel that expands on the intriguing yet mysterious past of the protagonist from ‘Orphan.’ It showcases Esther/Leena’s multi-faceted personality and highlights the effects of her disorder on her psychology. Moreover, the movie provides answers to some burning questions about Esther that are only touched upon in the first film.

