Is P-Valley on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Based on Katori Hall’s play titled ‘Pussy Hall,’ Starz’s ‘P-Valley‘ is a crime drama series that revolves around a group of strip club dancers who work at a strip club called The Pynk in the Mississippi Delta. Created by the original play’s writer, Katori Hall, the show features some stellar performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, comprising Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, and Skyler Joy. If you are a fan of the genre and you find the premise intriguing, you must be interested in learning more about the series, including where to watch it. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

What is P-Valley About?

Set in the Mississippi Delta, the narrative follows the lives of employees working at The Pynk, a popular strip club. Things get more interesting at the club when a mysterious lady named Autumn makes her way into the club and is welcomed by Mercedes, the strip club dancer, and The Pynk’s discreet owner named Uncle Clifford. In each episode, different characters walk through the doors of the strip club, most of them being, utterly hopeless, hopeful, or broken and lost. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch ‘P-Valley!’

Is P-Valley on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘P-Valley’ is unavailable to stream on Netflix. However, you can take advantage of your subscription by catching other alternatives the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Grand Army‘ and ‘Greenleaf.’

Is P-Valley on Hulu?

‘P-Valley’ is available on Hulu, but you can only get access to it by including the Starz add-on in your current Hulu plan. You can get more information on the same right here! Alternatively, you can still use your regular subscription to watch similar shows on the platform, such as ‘Claws‘ and ‘Harlots.’

Is P-Valley on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘P-Valley’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can add the Starz add-on to your current plan and get access to the drama show. You can learn more about the same by heading here! Meanwhile, you can also choose to watch other alternatives that are part of the regular offering of the streaming giant, such as ‘The Family Business‘ and ‘Harlem.’

Is P-Valley on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘P-Valley’ is not available on the streamer. However, don’t let it stop you from tuning into other alternatives that HBO Max offers. We recommend you watch ‘I May Destroy You.’

Where to Watch P-Valley Online?

You can watch ‘P-Valley’ on Starz’s official website. Besides that, you also have the option to watch it on DirecTV, FuboTV, Philo (included with Starz add-on), Xfinity, Spectrum on Demand (included with Starz add-on), and YouTubeTV. In addition, you can buy or rent the drama show on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream P-Valley For Free?

Fortunately, Starz, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV provide their new users with a free trial for the first 7 days. Moreover, DirecTV offers free access to its content for the first 5 days to its new users. On the other hand, Xfinity provides a month-long free trial to its new subscribers. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘P-Valley’ for free. Having said that, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to illegal means to do the same.

