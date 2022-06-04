Where Is P-Valley Filmed?

Created by Katori Hall, ‘P-Valley‘ is an interesting drama series based on her own play ‘Pussy Valley.’ Revolving around the employees of a strip club in the fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi, the narrative delves deep into their personal lives, documenting serious issues, steamy romances, and the obstacles a strip club employee might face on a day to day basis. Even though it is set in a fictional city, the series has often been praised for its catchy writing and has received great critical acclaim worldwide.

Set in a small town in the Mississippi Delta, ‘P-Valley’ is known for being an authentic study of semi-rural American life and its day-to-day characteristics. Still, with the state of Mississippi playing a significant role in the narrative, fans have often wondered where the series is filmed. Worry not, because we come bearing answers!

P-Valley Filming Locations

Although the show is set in a fictional Mississippian town, fans would be surprised to know that the entirety of seasons one and two were shot in the city of Atlanta in the state of Georgia. It was indeed an incredible feat to turn the urban backdrop of Atlanta into the fictional semi-rural town of Chucalissa, making us quite interested in the details of each location. Well, here’s what we found out

Atlanta, Georgia

The most populous city in Georgia, Atlanta is known for its brilliant architecture, excellent nightlife, and vibrant culture. Recognized as the state capital, Atlanta offers a diverse backdrop as the city encompasses everything from an urban downtown skyline, cozy residential neighborhoods, and the vast open Piedmont Park. Hence, it is no surprise that the city has hosted filming crews for popular productions like ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Staircase,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘Moon Knight.‘

As far as ‘P-Valley’ is concerned, the production team shot mainly on-site and utilized several indoor and outdoor locations all around the city. Sources revealed that while a few scenes were shot near the city’s East Point, filming also took place in the Southwest part of Atlanta. Moreover, once season 2 started filming, several reports mentioned that some of the strip club scenes were shot on location at West Peachtree Street’s Cheetah Club in midtown Atlanta. Interestingly, it took just six months to shoot the entirety of season 2, and filming wrapped up by February 2022.

