Is Past Lives on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Past Lives’ is a romantic drama movie that centers upon the reunion of two childhood best friends after two decades as they catch up with each other’s lives and talk about the notions of love and their nostalgic friendship. Written and directed by Celine Song, the drama film features heartfelt onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro, Ji Hye Yoon, Emily Cass McDonnell, and Federico Rodriguez.

The directorial debut of Celine Song was well-received by critics as they commended the film’s way of portraying the complexities of human relationships through the central characters. If you are into romantic dramas and find this movie intriguing, you must want to know more about it and watch it yourself. Well, here are all the necessary details you might require to do so!

What is Past Lives About?

The two closely connected childhood friends, Nora and Hae Sung, get separated when the former’s family decides to emigrate from South Korea. Two decades after getting wrested apart, they reconnect in New York for one week. Nora has another named Arthur in her life, but it doesn’t stop her from spending some quality with her childhood best friend and having some deep talks about their life choices and love. Do you wish to find out if Nora and Hae Sung remain friends or become something more? For that, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Past Lives on Netflix?

Although you don’t have access to ‘Past Lives’ on Netflix, you can make the most of your subscription by checking out similar romantic movies that center upon two best friends turning into lovers, such as ‘Always Be My Maybe‘ and ‘Your Place or Mine.’

Is Past Lives on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Past Lives’ is not included in the streamer’s library. But you have the option of turning to other alternatives that HBO Max offers, including ‘Just Friends‘ and ‘13 Going on 30.’

Is Past Lives on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Past Lives’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you can choose to tune into similar romantic films using your subscription. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Endless‘ and ‘Like Crazy.’

Is Past Lives on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Past Lives’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, don’t let it stop you from watching other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, like ‘Love, Rosie‘ and ‘Somebody I Used To Know.’

Where to Watch Past Lives Online?

‘Past Lives’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of now. So, you don’t have the option to watch the Greta Lee starrer online right now, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if your patience is running thin or you want to watch the drama unfold on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Past Lives For Free?

Since ‘Past Lives’ is unavailable on any digital platform at the moment, there is no way for you to stream the romantic drama for free. What you can do is be patient and wait for it to land on any online platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. That said, we humbly request our readers to show their support for the art of cinema and pay for the content they wish to watch instead of resorting to illegal means to do the same.

