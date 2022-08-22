Is Patty Gay or Bisexual in Kevin Can F**k Himself?

AMC’s comedy series ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ revolves around Allison Devine-McRoberts’ attempts to kill her husband Kevin McRoberts to lead a life without the need of tolerating Kevin’s man-child behavior. Patricia “Patty” Deirdre O’Connor, Kevin’s neighbor and his best friend Neil O’Connor’s sister, becomes Allison’s accomplice and the duo tries different methods to kill Kevin, only to fail each time. Patty eventually starts to develop feelings for Tammy Ridgeway, the detective who investigates Patty’s drug dealings without knowing her involvement in the same. Patty’s relationship with Tammy has intrigued the viewers about the former’s sexual orientation and here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Patty Gay or Bisexual?

Patty’s sexual orientation is an ambiguous part of her characterization. According to Mary Hollis Inboden, who plays Patty, her character is on a journey to explore her sexuality. “[…] she’s [Patty] struggling with her own sexuality and hasn’t quite faced that yet because it’s embarrassing to be a certain age and not have, you know, sort of come to the truth about yourself,” Inboden told Slash Film about how Patty approaches her sexuality. Patty can be a lesbian, who has been leading a pseudo-heterosexual life to conform to society’s notions.

Patty and Kurt never develop an endearing relationship. They fail to nurture certain chemistry between them, even after Kurt proposes to Patty. After their breakup, Patty finds happiness in Tammy. She confronts her fears concerning dating the very officer investigating her as she realizes that she has true feelings for the detective. The realization also leads her to explore her sexuality. “Patty’s sexuality was really, really important. It’s a really important piece to see her truly walk out and start to try to live the life that she wants outside of Kevin’s universe,” Inboden told Refinery29 concerning Patty’s exploration of her sexuality.

As Patty and Tammy’s relationship progresses, the former may realize that she is a lesbian rather than a bisexual. In the second season premiere, Tammy says that Patty is the happiest in years, which also can be about the latter becoming clearer about her sexual orientation. If Tammy’s investigation concerning illegal oxycodone distribution doesn’t lead her to Patty, the latter may nurture a long-lasting bond with the detective. If that’s the case, we can expect Patty to come out as a lesbian as well.

As Patty explores her sexuality, the viewers must be wondering about Mary Hollis Inboden’s sexual orientation as well. However, Inboden has chosen to not discuss her sexual orientation publicly. Still, she is vocal about LGBTQ+ representation on-screen. “After you hear a lifetime of bad jokes and misogyny where the butt of the joke is always a woman, a person of color, a member of the LGBTQ community… you start to think why are they always the butt of the joke in a male-led sitcom?” Inboden told AMC regarding the same.

