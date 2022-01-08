Is Pivoting on on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Liz Astrof, ‘Pivoting‘ is a comedy series that narrates the events after the death of a woman named Coleen as her friends Amy, Jodie and Sarah try to come to terms with reality. The incident pushes them to explore what they truly want from life. It released on January 9, 2022, and stars Eliza Coupe, Tommy Dewey, Ginnifer Goodwin, JT Neal and a few other actors. Viewers never get tired of stories based on friendship and drama so ‘Pivoting’ is a good option for someone browsing through similar TV shows on the interest. So now, without further ado, we’d like to share all the options available for streaming this show online!

What is Pivoting About?

‘Pivoting’ begins with Amy, Jodie, and Sarah registering the tragic news about their friend Coleen’s death. After that, the three of them attend her funeral where they begin to discuss their own lives. The conversation takes a serious turn and they decide to reinvent their own lives after realizing that life is short. Amy, who is a producer of a cooking show resolves to be a better mother to her kids rather than relying on her nanny Gloria. Sarah, an ER doctor surprisingly quits medicine after an incident that takes place in the hospital dining room. Jodie, a woman who has a strained relationship with her husband besides having poor body image, musters the courage to ask her personal trainer out. If you want to watch this interesting series online, here are all the options currently available!

Is Pivoting on Netflix?

‘Pivoting’ has not arrived on the streaming platform just yet so you might want to go for other shows based on friendship. There are many similar series available on Netflix that we think you may like including ‘Good Girls‘ and ‘Lovesick.’

Is Pivoting on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video currently does not have ‘Pivoting’ in its inventory of TV shows and movies. If you have an account on the streamer, you could opt for other comedy dramas like ‘Scrubs‘ and ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

Is Pivoting on Hulu?

As of now, the show is not accessible on Hulu so if you want to go through other options on the platform, you can watch ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’

Is Pivoting on HBO Max?

‘Pivoting’ is not a part of HBO Max currently existing video library. So you can watch other shows on the platform such as ‘ Hello Ladies ‘ and ‘ Girls .’

Where to Watch Pivoting Online?

Since it airs on FOX, you can watch the latest episodes of ‘Pivoting’ on FOX’s official website. As the show is not available on most streaming services online, you may have to resort to DirecTV as of now. In addition, you can watch out for VOD platforms such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube. The show might drop on these websites in the near future.

How to Stream Pivoting for Free?

As of now, there are no free of cost options available. Moreover, we generally discourage our readers from adopting illegal ways to access content online. It is far more ethical to pay in order to watch your favorite TV shows and movies which also ensures a hassle free experience.

Read More: Where Is Pivoting Filmed?