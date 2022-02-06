Is Power Book IV: Force on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Robert Munic, ‘Power Book IV: Force’ is a crime drama series that shifts its focus to Tommy from the ‘Power’ Universe. It documents his life after he loses his best friend Ghost and his girlfriend Lakeisha, as he relocates to Chicago in order to find a firm footing in the underworld. It serves as a sequel and third spin-off to Courtney A. Kemp’s creation ‘Power.’ You might already love Joseph Sikora’s portrayal of Tommy Egan in the franchise apart from his impactful storyline that finally morphed into a standalone series. To watch it online, you can rely on the options we have listed!

What Is Power Book IV: Force About?

‘Power Book IV: Force’ starts a new chapter in Tommy Egan’s life after tragedy strikes him down. He leaves New York City and lands in Chicago, where he enters the underbelly and entangles himself in the drug game of the city. However, a slip-up in a drug deal causes the head of a drug empire Walter to threaten Tommy to leave. As expected, he decides to stay back and also reunites with his brother JP. As he plunges into a dangerous end that involves two of Chicago’s largest crews, he also finds people to vouch for him, including a woman named Gloria. Here is how you can stream the episodes online!

Is Power Book IV: Force on Netflix?

‘Power Book IV: Force’ is not a part of Netflix’s ever-expanding list of movies and TV shows. Hence, you can opt for other shows on the streamer, such as ‘Peaky Blinders,’ a compelling tale about a gangster family set in 1900s England. The show is accessible on the platform.

Is Power Book IV: Force on Amazon Prime Video?

With regard to Amazon Prime Video, users can access the show on-demand. It is currently included within the Starz package for $8.99/month after trial. You can watch it right here.

Is Power Book IV: Force on Hulu?

‘Power Book IV: Force’ can be viewed through Starz on Hulu+Live TV. Subscribers can enjoy the series on the platform.

Is Power Book IV: Force on HBO Max?

‘Power Book IV: Force’ is not accessible on HBO Max as of now. However, there are so many alternatives that might interest you. We believe you might like watching ‘The Sopranos,’ a thriller series about a mobster, Tony Soprano, a big name in the underworld. To watch the episodes, you can visit the website.

Where to Watch Power Book IV: Force Online?

‘Power Book IV: Force’ is officially broadcast on Starz, so viewers can watch it on Starz’s official website. Other options include live-streaming on DirecTV, fuboTV, and Xfinity (through the Starz network). Apart from that, you stream the episodes on-demand by subscribing to Starz on Spectrum.

How to Stream Power Book IV: Force for Free?

As of now, fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial while a few other services like Hulu+Live TV and Amazon Prime Video provide first time users with 30 days of free viewing. Before these trial periods expire, you can watch the show free of cost on the respective streaming platforms. In addition, we do not encourage our readers to resort to illegal methods online to access the content they desire.

