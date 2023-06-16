Is Project Runway on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Project Runway‘ is a fashion designing reality TV series that pits together aspiring fashion designers, all of whom are looking for a single shot at making a name for themselves and finally breaking into the fashion industry. Created by Eli Holzman, the long-running fashion-based series was hosted by Heidi Klum for more than a decade, and after that, the American model Karlie Kloss followed as the show’s new host. If you are yet to get into it, this might be the perfect time for you to do so as season 20 is just around the corner. But first, you might want to learn more about it, so here are all the necessary details you might require!

What is Project Runway About?

The reality show follows a group of contesting fashion designers who compete against one another week in and week out to design the best clothes but under limited time and materials, and follow a particular theme. After exhibiting their designs to the panel of judges, one or more designers are eliminated from the competition every week. When only a few contestants remain, the finalists are required to complete fashion collections for New York Fashion Week, and the one who impresses the judges the most wins the competition. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series yourself!

Is Project Runway on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Project Runway’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streaming giant offers some excellent alternatives like ‘Next in Fashion.’

Is Project Runway on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Project Runway’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, HBO Max makes up for it by giving you access to similar shows, such as ‘The Hype.’

Is Project Runway on Hulu?

We bring good news for Hulu subscribers! Four seasons of ‘Project Runway’ are accessible on the platform, and you can check out those episodes right here! Besides that, you may also check out another similar fashion design series that the streamer offers, that is, ‘Stitched.’

Is Project Runway on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Project Runway’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, its first 16 seasons are available for free with ads. In the meanwhile, from season 17, the show is available for purchase on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same by heading over here! For people looking to use their regular subscriptions, you have the option of checking out ‘Making the Cut.’

Where to Watch Project Runway Online?

‘Project Runway’ is available for streaming on Peacock, Bravo, DirecTV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Spectrum on Demand, and Xfinity. Moreover, you can also purchase the show on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream Project Runway For Free?

Fortunately, while DirecTV grants free access to its content for the first five days to its new users, FuboTV does the same for the first seven days. Furthermore, Xfinity takes it a step further by providing a 30-day free trial to all its new subscribers. So, you can make the most of any of these offers and stream ‘Project Runway’ free of cost. Having said that, we always suggest our readers stray away from unethical methods of getting access to their favorite content and pay for the relevant subscription to show support for the art of cinema.

Read More: Is Project Runway Scripted or Real?