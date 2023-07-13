Is Psycho-Pass: Providence on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A part of the ‘Psycho-Pass’ franchise, ‘Psycho-Pass: Providence’ is an anime science fiction crime movie that revolves around a Chief Inspector who receives a report regarding a foreign vessel, which becomes the beginning of something unexpected. Helmed by Naoyoshi Shiotani, the sci-fi film features the voice of Kana Hanazawa, Noriko Hidaka, Takako Honda, Shizuka Itô, and Yûki Kaji. If you have been following the eponymous series, you must be quite eager to learn more about this movie. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Psycho-Pass: Providence About?

Set in January 2118, the mystery thriller film follows Akane Tsunemori, the Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department who receives a report that breaks the news of Professor Milicia Stronskaya’s body being discovered. A group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization, is responsible for this incident and threatens to get their hands on the professor’s research papers. Akane reunites with a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department named Shinya Kogami and tries to get to the bottom of the case. Will Akane succeed in his mission? To find out, you have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Psycho-Pass: Providence on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Psycho-Pass: Providence’ is not included in Netflix’s extensive catalog content. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Blame!‘ and ‘Gantz:O.’

Is Psycho-Pass: Providence on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Psycho-Pass: Providence’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, you can make the most of your subscription and check out similar anime movies, including ‘Promare.’

Is Psycho-Pass: Providence on Hulu?

No, ‘Psycho-Pass: Providence’ is not available on Hulu. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar films on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Akira‘ and ‘Alita: Battle Angel.’

Is Psycho-Pass: Providence on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not house ‘Psycho-Pass: Providence’ on its expansive platform. But you shouldn’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streaming giant offers, such as ‘Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone.‘ and ‘Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance..’

Where to Watch Psycho-Pass: Providence Online?

‘Psycho-Pass: Providence’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, as of now, you don’t have the option of watching the anime movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you happen to be interested in watching the action unfold on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Psycho-Pass: Providence For Free?

Since ‘Psycho-Pass: Providence’ is unavailable on any of the streaming platforms at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the anime film for free. But you can hope it lands on a streamer offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we always encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from unethical methods to do the same.

