Is Puppy Love on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

‘Puppy Love’ is a romantic-comedy film that follows two adorable dogs and their poles-apart owners who find love in the most unexpected way. The film, directed by Nick Fabiano and Richard Alan Reid, features compelling performances by ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale and ‘The Flash’ (television series) star Grant Gustin, supported by Nore Davis, Christine Lee, Al Miro, Jane Seymour, Corey Woods, and Michael Hitchcock. ‘Puppy Love’ has an endearing charm to it, making it the ideal choice for a heartwarming cinematic experience. Curious to know more about the film? We have got your back!

What is Puppy Love About?

‘Puppy Love’ revolves around two individuals with starkly different personalities whose first date ends up in a mess. Max Stevenson is a social-anxious guy who barely likes to go out while Chloe is a free-spirited woman who loves to party, meanwhile concealing her own insecurities. After the disastrous first date, which was also graced by the presence of their respective dogs, the two decided to get rid of each other’s phone numbers and never meet again.

However, destiny had other plans as, unlike their owners, the dogs made a perfect match. Max and Chloe are then forced to co-parent their canines together while dealing with each other’s contrasting lifestyles. But how do they set their differences aside, and more importantly, do sparks fly between the two? If you, too, are curious to know the answers to the questions, you should watch ‘Puppy Love.’ Here is how you can do it.

Is Puppy Love on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Puppy Love’ is not available to stream on Netflix. However, the platform does have some other breezy rom-com movies to watch like ‘Love in the Villa’ and ‘Along for the Ride.’

Is Puppy Love on Hulu?

No, Hulu subscribers would be disappointed to know that ‘Puppy Love’ is unavailable on the platform. However, the streaming platform has a massive library of alternatives to choose from. We recommend the films ‘The Hating Game’ and ‘Leap Year’.

Is Puppy Love on HBO Max?

No, ‘Puppy Love’ is not a part of the film catalog at HBO Max. But the platform makes up for it by providing access to ‘Marley & Me,’ another feel-good film revolving around a pooch.

Is Puppy Love on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Puppy Love’ is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. And that’s not all! You do not even need to have a subscription to Prime Video to watch the film. It is because ‘Puppy Love’ is available on Amazon Freevee, the platform’s ads-based streaming service that hosts a vast number of films and shows for free. So go ahead and check out ‘Puppy Love’ here.

Where to Watch Puppy Love Online?

‘Puppy Love’ is currently streaming on Amazon Freevee. Apart from that, the film is also available to rent or buy on Vudu, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream Puppy Love For Free?

You can stream ‘Puppy Love’ for free on Amazon Freevee. As we explained, the platform is completely free and you do not need to pay any subscription fee to enjoy your favorite films and television shows. However, you will need to sit through some ads as Amazon Freevee is an ads-based platform. That being said, we always urge our readers to pay for the content they consume if it is not available for free legally.

