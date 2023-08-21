Where Was Puppy Love Filmed?

Directed by Nick Fabiano and Richard Alan Reid, ‘Puppy Love’ is a romantic comedy with two dogs at the center of the narrative. The film follows Nicole and Max, two ‘mismatched’ personalities who are forced to come together to co-parent their canines. Featuring stellar performances by Lucy Hale as Nicole, Grant Gustin as Max, Nore Davis as Sid, and Al Miro as Hunter Fosterini, ‘Puppy Love’ gives out a heartwarming and feel-good vibe. The visuals and locations of the film further elevate the pleasant and blissful aura, immersing the audience completely into the world of Nicole, Max, and their adorable pets. If you are wondering where the production team managed to shoot the captivating visuals of the film, we have got your back!

Puppy Love Filming Locations

‘Puppy Love’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia. The shoot of the film took place in 2022, and the cast and crew announced the wrap-up of the project on social media at the end of August. Now without any further ado, let’s take a look at all the places where ‘Puppy Love’ was shot.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Puppy Love’ was primarily filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. The cast and crew utilized various spots in the city to shoot the key sequences of the film. Vancouver is a popular filming spot and is North America’s third-largest film and TV production center. The city has a well-established film industry with a number of studios, production companies, and skilled crew members.

Vancouver also offers a variety of landscapes in its geographical region. From lush greenery and mountains to urban neighborhoods and skyscrapers, the city has it all, making it an ideal location for filming diverse projects. The tax incentives provided by the British Columbia government further make the city an attractive place for film production.

Vancouver has hosted the production of numerous films and shows in the past, including ‘Titanic,’ ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ and ‘Man of Steel’. Vancouver has also served as a filming location for the shows ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘The Night Agent,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Prison Break,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ ‘The Recruit,’ and ‘Virgin River.’

Kelowna, British Columbia

Some scenes of ‘Puppy Love’ were also shot in Kelowna, a city in the southern part of British Columbia. After filming the major portion of the film in Vancouver, the production team headed to Kelowna to conclude the shoot in August 2022. At the time, a number of cast and crew members shared behind-the-scenes fun moments on Instagram.

Kelowna is known for its scenic beauty, picturesque lakes, and vineyards. The city has previously worked as the backdrop for a few projects, including ‘The Unseen,’ ‘Mother’s Stolen Memories,’ ‘A Score to Settle, ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘A Wife’s Nightmare, ‘A Vineyard Romance, ‘A Snapshot of Forever,’ ‘My Mom Made Me Do It,’ and ‘Devil in the Dark.’

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Squared Love Everlasting Filmed?