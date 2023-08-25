Is QVC’s David Venable Married? Who is His Wife?

Ensuring that shopping is no longer mundane, QVC features a streak of shows and segments that highlight a wide range of products for a wide customer base. The free-to-air television network focuses on a series of products that vary from apparel, fashion, home decor, home appliances and jewellery. As hosts and presenters break down the qualities and benefits of a product line, shopping no longer remains a simple activity. David Venable is one of the oldest hosts for the shopping channel, whose culinary abilities have made him a fan favourite. Naturally, fans have become curious to know more about the star. So, if you also want to know more about the television personality, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

David Venable’s Age and Background

Born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, David’s early years were filled with joy and lighthearted fun. As the youngest of three children, David’s biggest source of inspiration was his family. While his vibrant childhood and time spent as a choir boy kept him busy, David was also interested in other things. Raised by a single mother, David’s biggest source of inspiration came from his mom, who held the reigns of the household and became the rock of their family.

The 58-year-old is also close with his elder brother and sister, who became pivotal influences in his life growing up. After graduating high school, David went on to study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Here, David earned his Bachelor’s in Journalism and decided to explore new opportunities in the field.

David Venable’s Profession

Having graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism, David joined WOAY-TV as a TV News Anchor and Reporter in 1987. While his association with the network was short-lived, the year-long stint helped him refine his skills in front of the cameras. For the next four years, David worked with WTAJ-TV 10 as a Reporter. In 1993, David ended his association with news and reporting. Instead, the star decided to audition for the role of Program Host for QVC. With an affable personality and endearing demeanor, David quickly won the hearts of the network and was cast as a Host. Since then, the star has managed to gain wide acclaim and renown for his career of nearly three decades.

The venerated star is best known for hosting ‘In The Kitchen With David,’ the network’s most popular show. In addition to bringing 4.5 million viewers to the network weekly, David is also a best-selling Cookbook author and has published more than three books. Some of his works are entitled, ‘Comfort Foods That Take You Home,’ ‘Back Around the Table,’ ‘Comfort Food Shortcuts.’ and ‘Half Homemade, Fully Delicious.’ The television personality has accrued wide renown for his ingenuous culinary abilities and has appeared on shows like, ‘TODAY Show,’ ‘The Rachael Ray Show,’ ‘Hallmark Home and Family,’ and many more. The star also has a segment on ET called, ‘Down Home With David.’ Naturally, his burgeoning success continues to evolve.

Is David Venable Married? Who is His Partner?

No, David Venable is not married. While speculations on his partner have been made in the past, the star has not confirmed anything. Many rumors about David’s sexual affiliation have also been purported. However, they all stand unconfirmed as the star has never responded to the same. On the other hand, David likes to keep his life concealed from the public. To this end, he reveals little information about his relationships and likes to remain tight-lipped. Moroever, the absence of a partner on social media also leads us to believe that David is currently single.

Instead, the star is enjoying his singledom and health. After struggling to lose weight for a while, Kevin embarked on a journey in 2022 to lose all excess weight. Within the year, David was able to put off 70 pounds and even managed to keep them off. The star ensured that he did not starve himself or stick to any rigorous diets. Instead, he enjoyed the delicious delicacies he often produces in his kitchen. However, he also placed care on the kind of produce he was choosing for his meals. Slowly, David was able to enhance his mobility and reduce his excess weight. The star now enjoys spending time with his family, friends and loved ones. Naturally, we await all the milestones that David will achieve in the future!

