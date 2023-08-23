Is QVC’s Jane Treacy Married? Who is Her Husband?

Anyone within the USA who has ever casually browsed through their television has most likely come across QVC at least once. Focused on home shopping, this particular channel informs viewers about different products that they can buy as per their needs. This vital information is shared by talented hosts like Jane Treacy, whose descriptive and engaging advertising skills have made her a name known in almost every household in the country. Hence, it is no wonder that people are eager to learn more about her personal life, and we are here to share what we know about the same!

Jane Treacy’s Background

Born on January 28, 1962, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Jane Treacy is of Italian heritage. Both her father and grandfather were skilled shoemakers, which instilled an appreciation of hard work in Jane’s mind. Growing up, she developed a close bond with her sister Chrissy, with whom she often enjoyed participating in various activities. She was also close to her mother, who was always there to support the now-famous QVC host. Unfortunately, she has since passed away, though Jane continues to cherish her memory dearly. Following her high school education, Jane became a student at Kutztown University, where she gained a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications.

While still in college, Jane became familiar with the world of television by working for CNN. She went on to become an assistant producer for local television, which allowed her to develop crucial skills as a person within the entertainment industry. Additionally, before her time with QVC, Jane was a talented dancer who worked with the Tri-State Ballet, the Pennsylvania Ballet, and the Stuttgart Ballet.

Interestingly, Jane has also worked as an actor and made her on-stage debut in ‘Always Patsy Cline.’ The project featured some highly talented individuals and received much praise from the viewers. Jane started her job as a host with QVC in 1986 and soon became a household name. Thanks to her charming personality, creative mind, and keen eye for fashion, she has remained a vital part of the QVC community since she came on board with the company as one of its first hosts. As of writing, she is the host of ‘Shoe Shopping with Courtney and Jane’ and ‘Girls Night.’

In 2001, Jane started hosting ‘Shoe Shopping with Jane,’ a show that her fans have undoubtedly heard about. Combining her sense for fashion and insight into business, the television star was certainly excited about being a part of the series. For her impressive work as a QVC host, a role she has had for over three and a half decades, Jane has even won the National Infomercial Marketing Association award for Best Short-Form Commercial. Additionally, she has her own jewelry line, which is also available on QVC, called the Jane Treacy Collection.

Jane Treacy’s Husband and Kids

Let’s now delve into the happy married life of Jane Treacy. On November 11, 1989, a few years after she started working for QVC, she got married to Sean Treacy. The two have been going together steadily since they tied the knot and have created a beautiful life for themselves. As of writing, Sean works as a Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox and Roach Realtors and is proud of his performance at the well-known real estate organization. The couple welcomed an adorable cat named “Kiki” Luna into their lives in July 2023 and have been enjoying the charms of their new feline family member.

Jane and Sean have two beautiful daughters, Cara and Deirdre Treacy. The former has appeared several times alongside her mother on QVC and seems to have taken after Jane regarding creativity and charm. She is a talented dancer and lives in New York City, New York, and is a proud Community Ambassador of YelpNYC. Channeling her creativity, Cara has also appeared in several plays, like ‘The Sound of Music,’ which stopped its run at The Media Theatre on January 8, 2023.

As for Deirdre, she is affiliated with WDW Entertainment and seems to have a knack for poetry. She is also someone who is quite passionate about various social issues and even took part in the Dopey Challenge in January 2023 to raise awareness about eating disorders and the available treatments for the same. This particular cause is close to Deirdre’s heart as she herself was diagnosed with anorexia in 2021. Additionally, she and Cara have a YouTube channel called Happiest Sisters on Earth, where they indulge in their love for Disney. They also have separate Instagram accounts dedicated to the same brand. The two sisters also have individual accounts which document their own adventures with everything related to Disney.

