Is QVC’s Kathy Levine Married? Who is Her Husband?

Enhancing the shopping experience and enabling customers to find the best products, QVC features an array of items that cater to a wide range of customers. The free-to-air television network features shows and segments presenting items such as home decor, fashion, apparel, jewelery, appliances and home improvement products. Kathy Levine is one of the hosts who has managed to enthral fans with her storytelling abilities. Naturally, fans have been curious to find out more about the star. So, if you also want to know more about the television personality, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Kathy Levine’s Age and Background

With a unique understanding of the world, Kathy’s childhood had its share of ups and downs. Having been brought up in a household with dual-working parents, Kathy learned quite early how to fend for herself and make the best of difficult situations. In her 60s, the star consistently reminisces about her childhood and youth. Growing up, Kathy’s resourcefulness aided her in different situations, but her lack of interest in the classroom made it difficult for the star to focus. Kathy had earned the nickname “Satellite” because she’d float around the room whenever something didn’t pique her curiosity.

The star enrolled in Long Island University to study Spanish and subsequently become a teacher in the language. However, Kathy’s time at college was also rife with issues. Despite nearly flunking, Kathy managed to recoup her footing in college when she went to study abroad in Spain for a year. Having left her comfort zone, Kathy was able to assimilate into the culture, speak fluently and gain a renewed perspective of the world. These experiences helped her understand that her strengths lie outside the classroom. Cumulatively, these experiences geared her in another direction post her graduation.

Kathy Levine’s Profession

While a renewed outlook had helped Kathy understand that she doesn’t thrive in structure, paperwork and routine, the star did have to face numerous battles initially. For a while, Kathy held several stints that reported to horrible bosses. During this time, she learned the value of her spirit and soul in the job market. Ultimately, Kathy ended up scoring the position of Show Host after QVC opened in 1986. Kathy was one of the few program hosts who was present on the day the channel was launched on November 24, 1986. Over the years, Kathy rose to the stature of a television personality and clocked more than $150 million in merchandise sales every year.

While her burgeoning success as a host kept her busy, Kathy also decided to impart her skills to young people. In 2000, Kathy left QVC and kickstarted her journey as a Sales Trainer and helped novice talent perfect their skills for on-camera sales, infomercials and voiceovers. Apart from working as a TV shopping sales trainer, she was also the National Spokesperson for Nutrisystem and became the infomercial spokesperson for the brand. In 2022, Kathy returned to QVC after she had a conversation with Susan Schik, the Senior Vice President of the network. Having reigned as the face of the brand Diamonique, Kathy was once again to introduce Diamonique’s products on account of its 35th anniversary. Since then, Kathy has returned to the network with her ‘Sunday Night Show’ as well.

Is Kathy Levine Married? Does She Have Kids?

In addition to a blossoming career, Kathy also enjoys matrimonial bliss with her husband, Steve Levine. The couple has been married for more than 22 years and celebrate their love in endearing ways. For their 21st anniversary, Kathy’s husband snuck in yellow and red roses to surprise his wife. Not just this, the star also shared on Facebook that her husband gifted her a card with two otters snuggling that read, ‘Happy Anniversary to my Significant Otter.’

While love and respect have set the foundation for their relationship, Kathy and Steve also value the levity that has made their relationship so strong over the years. The television personality values the vitality of relationships and has always made her family a priority. Over the years, Kathy and Steve have traveled the world for work and fun. When the couple aren’t engaged with their work commitments, they like to jet off to different places on their bicycles. The Cyclists also love playing tennis. As such, in addition to her remarkable growth on television, Kathy Levine also enjoys bliss in her personal life. Naturally, we await to see all the milestones she will achieve in the future!

