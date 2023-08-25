Is QVC’s Pat James-DeMentri Married? Who is Her Husband?

Equipping customers with a myriad of choices and enhancing the shopping experience, QVC features a series of shows and segments that offer a variety of products for customers. Altering consumer experience by weaving a storyline and creating a connection, the hosts and presenters of the shopping network help make the experience holistic. The free-to-air television offers a wide range of products, such as jewelry, apparel, fashion, appliances and home improvement products. Pat James-DeMentri is one of the presenters for QVC who has managed to engage viewers for years. Naturally, fans remain curious and want to learn more about her. So, if you’re also wondering more about the television personality, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Pat James-DeMentri’s Age and Background

Born and raised in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, Pat was raised to seek opportunities wholeheartedly. Along with her two sisters, Pat was engrossed in music and other activities from a very young age. By the time she rolled into the seventh grade, Pat was the lead majorette in the band. From commanding fluency at the flute to playing piccolo in the marching band, Pat was an all-rounder whose youth set the precursor for her impending success.

Pat was an adventurous spirit who twirled fire baton during high school and didn’t faze even when her shorts or arm hair caught on fire. As an active student community member, Pat was always raising money for uniforms and other necessities for the school team. These skills eventually set the stage for her later success. Later, she earned her Bachelor’s in Radio and Television from Temple University and kickstarted her career. Based in Pennsylvania, the 62-year-old has embraced several opportunities over the years.

Pat James-DeMentri’s Profession

Even before she stepped into the hallowed grounds of the university, Pat had decided to kickstart her career and become independent. Having received her diploma from high school, Pat started modeling. The television personality decided to sign with ERA Fashion, Zoli Modeling, and Management in 1978. For the next eight years, Pat started working as a model and actress, appearing in campaigns for brands like Britannia Jeans and McDonald’s. Simultaneously, Pat also honed her skills in sales by working as a Retail Sales Associate for Paraphernalia and Ormond’s in Pennsylvania. However, things soon changed when Pat returned to college and decided to get a taste of broadcast journalism.

Equipped with the right knowledge and on-camera skills, Pat put her sales techniques to work. In 1987, a year after QVC hit the television, Pat decided to audition for the role of Program Host. With her people skills, enthusiasm, and endearing demeanor, it wasn’t too late before she ended up securing the position of Program Host. Thirty-six years on, Pat has consistently demonstrated her subject matter expertise and ability to sell to a wide audience on QVC. With years of experience in front of the cameras, Pat has reigned as a host for years. By creating an immediate connection with the audience, Pat has managed to make sales more than just a trivial shopping experience.

Is Pat James-DeMentri Married? Does She Have Kids?

In addition to a booming career, Pat also shares equal happiness in her personal life. While the star is single at the moment, she still enjoys spending time with her daughter, Nikki DeMentri, and her family. The television personality had met her husband, Vince DeMentri, during college. While Pat was completing a degree in Radio and Television, her future husband Vince was studying Broadcast Journalism. Like Pat, Vince has also shared a presence in front of the cameras. The Emmy-winning investigative reporter tied the knot with Pat in 1992. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the couple eventually divorced in May 2007.

Despite their divorce, the couple have remained courteous toward one another and continue to raise their daughter the best way possible. Like her parents, Nikki is also a reporter and works for CBS Philadelphia. Not just this, Nikki has also won an Emmy award for her work. On the personal front, Pat continues to maintain privacy vis her relationships and doesn’t disclose her dating history. When she’s not working or busy with other engagements, she likes to garden and listen to podcasts. Moreover, Pat also hopes to travel to Paris with her daughter someday. Naturally, we await all the personal and professional milestones the television personality will achieve in the future!

