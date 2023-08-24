Jacque Gonzales: Where is Former QVC Host Now?

Fans of retail therapy would recognize the program QVC (Quality Value Convenience), the live television shopping network where perky hosts come live on the TV screen to show you a range of products. Jacque Gonzales was one such charismatic host of the program, who worked for 15 years and sold many products, from fashion to household, electronics to jewelry and gadgets, worth millions. She is an enthusiastic entertainer as well as a fine host who captured the attention of many shoppers across the country, who may be wondering about her whereabouts since leaving the network. If you’re interested in learning more about Jacque Gonzales and what she is up to today, we have got you covered!

Who is Jacque Gonzales?

Jacque Gonzales is a successful TV mentor and iconic figure who calls Albuquerque, New Mexico, her hometown, where she studied at Del Norte High School. Her alma mater includes the University of New Mexico, where she graduated with a degree in Marketing and Psychology. In the early 2000s, a company executive discovered Gonzales and thought she would be an excellent live TV shopping host. In 2002, she started working as a host on QVC in West Chester, Pennsylvania, wherein she presented the products on-air along with their information, gave product demonstrations, and interacted with several guests, celebrities, vendors, and the audience.

Gonzales served as the host of the show for 15 years, selling products of big brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Bobbi Brown, LG, Bose, Kate Somerville, and Sketchers, among others, on live television. She admittedly did not use any scripts or cue cards as her broadcast reached millions of homes across the country. Gonzales also received a Telly Award in 2014 for her ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ sketch on the network. As far as her early life is concerned, she worked for radio channels in several places, including Kansas City, Los Angeles, Honolulu (New Wave Broadcasting), Dallas, and New York City (Universal Music Group).

In Honolulu, she also worked as a television co-host for the weekly entertainment show, ‘World Cafe Party Patrol TV.’ The Live Selling Expert has also made an appearance as a guest presenter in shows like ‘The Practice’ and ‘Boston Legal.’ She was also cast in ‘The Clockwatchers’ and ‘The Learning Channels: A Dating History.’ However, in May 2017, she announced her decision to part ways with the network by sharing a post on Facebook that read: “I wanted to take a moment to let you all know that today I am leaving QVC. It has been such a privilege to get to know so many of you and be part of your lives for the past 15 years.”

Where is Jacque Gonzales Now?

After her exit as the National TV Host on QVC in 2017, Jacque Gonzales joined the County of Chester and was elected as an Inspector of Elections in 2018 for the 2018 to 2022 term. Interestingly, she was reelected in 2022 and currently holds the position with pride. In June 2017, she began her journey with her own venture, Jacque Gonzales Media, through which she offers her services and expertise as a TV Host and Live Selling Expert. Gonzales also imparts media coaching and trains people for on-air presentations, marketing, branding, and the fine art of social media presence.

What a fantastic day! 16 hours from start to finish for me today at our precinct! We had an AMAZING group working with us and a HUGE turnout!!!#ElectionDay #MidtermElection pic.twitter.com/OmQckRoQPz — Jacque Gonzales (@JacqueGonzales) November 7, 2018

With so much experience on her hands, she wants to mentor others and help them perform to the best of their abilities. She seeks to extend her wealth of knowledge by training brands and individuals in the live selling of products on television, shopping platforms, and video streams. With 40 years of broadcast experience and 15 years as a well-admired QVC host, Gonsalez aims to help forge connections with viewers and better their on-air presentations to generate more sales. She proudly rallies her expertise, including Live Selling Training, Content Strategy, Brand Marketing, Product Marketing, Live Events, Training, and Social Media Marketing. She reportedly has a net worth of over $3 million.

On the personal front, Jacque Gonzales is in a happy and healthy relationship with her husband of nearly two decades, Jim Noel, who is a financial consultant at QVC. She adores her life partner and their beautiful 17-year-old daughter, Theresa, and never misses an opportunity to showcase her love for them on her social media profiles. She also has a stepson from her husband’s previous relationship. In 2016, Gonzales was diagnosed with breast cancer, but thankfully, it was non-malignant. Since then, she has been pretty vocal about the importance of mammograms. In 2017, she shared that she was sexually harassed at work amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement.

Following the revelation, Gonzales received widespread support from her fans, friends, and network. Her health further deteriorated in 2022, and she underwent a Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, and Bilateral Salpingectomy in April. She also runs a blog from her QVC days, wherein she posts her life updates and writes on topics of interest like recent recipes, beauty, food, and health. Apart from that, Gonzales remains quite active on social media, sharing snippets of her life and work, often responding to comments, and engaging with her fans from around the world. Thus, from what we can tell, the former QVC host is thriving in her personal and professional life and we wish her the best for her future endeavors.

Read More: Lisa Robertson: Where is Former QVC Host Now?