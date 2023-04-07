Is Rauw Alejandro Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

Rauw Alejandro is a Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and songwriter. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, his real name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz. Rauw gained popularity in the Latin music industry in 2018 with his debut single ‘Tattoo’ and has become one of the most promising young talents in urban music. His music is a fusion of reggaeton, trap, and R&B, characterized by his melodic flow, catchy hooks, and smooth vocal delivery.

Rauw has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Anuel AA, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Bad Bunny, among others. His music has also earned him critical acclaim and recognition, including nominations for the Latin Grammy Awards and the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Beyond his music, Rauw is also known for his unique sense of style and his energetic live performances, making him a rising star in the Latin music industry. Fans of ‘The Signing’ judge are eager to know more about his personal life. If you are curious about Rauw’s personal life and are wondering if he is dating anyone, we have your back!

Rauw Alejandro’s Age, Ethnicity, and Background

Rauw Alejandro was born on January 10, 1994, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which makes him 29 as of 2023. He is of Puerto Rican nationality and is of mixed ethnicity, with roots in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba. Rauw grew up in a musical family, with his father being a salsa singer and his mother a choir director. He began writing songs at a young age and was inspired by a wide range of musical genres, including reggaeton, hip-hop, and R&B.

Rauw’s parents, guitarist Raúl Ocasio and backing vocalist María Nelly Ruiz introduced him to musical influences such as Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Chris Brown. He and his father lived in Miami and New York City for many years, where he gained inspiration from R&B and dancehall music genres. Rauw and fellow Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA have been friends since childhood and even attended the same school and classes.

As a child, Rauw participated in school talent shows because of his passion for dancing. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the University of Puerto Rico. Rauw played soccer from the age of six until he was twenty but eventually quit due to a performance-related injury. He moved to Orlando, Florida, with hopes of being scouted to play in the Premier Development League (PDL), but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Before his music career took off, Rauw worked as a Model and appeared in several fashion campaigns. He later signed with the record label Duars Entertainment and released his debut single, ‘Tattoo,’ in 2018, which quickly gained popularity and put him on the map as a rising star in the Latin music industry. Since then, he has continued to release hit songs and collaborate with other artists, solidifying his position as one of the most promising young talents in the urban music scene.

Rauw is a renowned Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, often referred to as the “King of Modern Reggaeton.” He is a part of the new generation of Puerto Rican urban musicians and has established himself as one of the most popular artists in the Latin music industry. In November 2020, he released his debut studio album, ‘Afrodisíaco,’ which was followed by his second studio album, ‘Vice Versa,’ in June 2021. The lead single from his album, ‘Todo de Ti,’ has also been a massive hit. Rauw Alejandro has received twelve nominations for the Latin Grammy Awards and has won two of them.

Who is Rauw Alejandro’s Girlfriend?

In March 2023, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announced their engagement in a music video for their joint EP’s song “Beso.” They first sparked dating rumors when they were seen leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles together in August 2021. The couple confirmed their relationship the following month on social media and have since walked a few red carpets together, including the Los40 Music Awards in November 2021 and the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2022.

The couple started exchanging Instagram direct messages in 2019 before finally meeting face-to-face at a Las Vegas hotel lounge during the 2019 Latin Grammys. They had already been collaborating subtly on each other’s projects before going public with their relationship. Despite being private about their relationship, both Rosalía and Rauw have expressed positive sentiments about each other in interviews, with Rauw sharing his admiration for Rosalía during an appearance on the Alofoke Radio Show.

Rauw said, “I’m ‘enchulado,’ I’m in love.” “That’s nice; love is beautiful. We’re good, I’m happy …There are people that add to your life, and there are people that subtract from it. So when you have that person that adds to your life, I think it’s good for you … and it makes you grow, it makes you become better.” Rosalía and Rauw have been each other’s biggest supporters both on and off the stage. Their collaboration began subtly, with Rosalía providing backing vocals on Rauw’s “Dile a Él” from his debut album, Afrodisiaco (2020), and on “Corazón Despeinado” from his latest album, Saturno (2022).

Rauw also co-wrote some lyrics for Rosalía’s “Chicken Teriyaki” from her Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning 2022 album, Motomami. He shared with Billboard, “In terms of collaborations, the big difference is you’re collaborating with the love of your life. At least, I am.” Rosalía later added, “I’m lucky to be your partner, and I want to be there for you, sabes? And I feel you’re there for me, independent of the careers. For me, our relationship is first, and then there’s everything else. Of course, my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you’re my companion, and everything else comes second.”

