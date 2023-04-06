Is Nicki Nicole Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Nicki Nicole is an up-and-coming rapper and singer hailing from Argentina. Nicki began her career in music at a young age, releasing her first single, “Wapo Traketero,” at just 19 years old. Since then, she has quickly risen to fame in the Latin American music scene, gaining a large following for her unique blend of hip-hop, trap, and pop music.

With her powerful voice, sharp lyrics, and captivating performances, Nicki has become a prominent figure in the contemporary Latin American music scene, earning critical acclaim and fans all over the world. Her music is known for its empowering messages and relatable themes, and she has quickly become a role model for young people everywhere. As she continues to make waves in the music industry, Nicki Nicole is definitely an artist to keep on your radar. She recently appeared as one of the judges on Netflix‘s ‘The Signing.’ Naturally, we got intrigued to dig deeper into her personal life, and here’s everything we found!

Nicki Nicole’s Age, Ethnicity, and Background

Hailing from Rosario, Santa Fe, Nicki Nicole is an Argentine rapper and singer who rose to fame at an early. She was born to Liliana Villella. The 22-year-old rapper attended Colegio Comunidad Educativa La Paz, where she completed her high education. Nicole was not born with a silver spoon and worked her way to the top to make a name for herself in the music industry. In April 2019, she released her first single, ‘Wapo Traketero,’ produced by Gonzalo Ferreyra, and later collaborated with Argentine producer Bizarrap on the thirteenth release of his ‘Music Sessions.’ The song, released in August 2019, peaked at number three on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100, which helped skyrocket Nicki Nicole’s popularity in the country.

On 8 November 2019, Nicki Nicole released her debut album, ‘Recuerdos,’ which featured collaborations with Cazzu and Duki and was produced by Bizarrap. The album’s release was followed by a music video for her single ‘Diva.’ In May 2020, she released ‘Colocao,’ which peaked at number six on the Argentina Hot 100 and 48th in Spain. In August of the same year, Nicki Nicole became the first Argentine woman to top the Argentina Hot 100 chart with ‘Mamichula,’ a collaboration with Trueno and Bizarrap. The song also peaked at number one in Spain and is certified platinum in the country.

Nicki Nicole’s appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2021 with Lunay was widely covered in Argentina, as she was the first Argentinean artist to perform on the show. On 12 November 2021, Nicki Nicole collaborated with Los Ángeles Azules to release the instant cumbia hit ‘Otra Noche,’ and on 3 December 2021, she collaborated with Aitana for a Latin pop song, ‘Formentera.’ In January 2022, she collaborated with Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, and María Becerra on the remix of their song ‘Entre Nosotros.’ On 15 December 2022, Nicki Nicole collaborated with Cris MJ, Standly, and Duki on the remix of their song ‘Marisola.’

Who is Nicki Nicole’s Boyfriend?

Nicki Nicole and Trueno are a well-known couple in the Argentinean music industry. His real name is Mateo Palacios Corazzina, and he is also a popular Rapper and Songwriter. The couple has been dating for a few years now, and their relationship has been publicized on social media and through interviews. They have collaborated on various songs together, including the hit single ‘Mamichula,’ which also features producer Bizarrap. Fans have supported their relationship and often show affection for the couple on social media platforms.

Both Nicki and Trueno continue to thrive in their respective careers and are considered some of the most talented artists in the Latin music industry. The popular Argentine musician couple met while filming the music video for their hit song ‘Mamichula’ in 2020. Interestingly, they used the lyrics of the song to express their feelings for each other indirectly. After their first date, the couple quickly became inseparable, and their shared love of music strengthened their relationship. They became engaged after three months of dating, and while Nicki wishes to take some time before walking down the aisle, she is intent on marrying the love of her life.

Not just that, Trueno has expressed his desire to start a family with his partner in the future. The talented Rapper gained popularity in 2019 with the release of his debut album ‘Atrevido,’ which earned him a nomination for the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. He has also been recognized for his social activism, using his platform to speak out against social inequality and support causes such as the legalization of abortion in Argentina. We wish the Nicki and Trueno the best in their future endeavors and hope to hear wedding bells soon.

