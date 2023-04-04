Is Netflix’s The Signing Scripted or Real?

Created by Lex Borrero, Netflix’s ‘The Signing,’ AKA ‘La Firma,’ is a reality show that traverses international boundaries and gives aspiring Latin American musicians a chance to shine. Starting off with 12 participants, the artists have to participate in a series of challenges to prove that they have what it takes to be the ones to be signed by the popular record label Neon16. With such high stakes, it’s no wonder that the contestants give it their all to be the winner. However, many viewers cannot help but wonder just how legitimate the show is. Are the events in the reality series scripted, and just how was the competition conceived? Well, here is what we know about the same!

Is The Signing Scripted?

No, we do not believe that ‘The Signing’ is a scripted show. Given the association of the musical competition with reputed Latin American music giants like Lex Borrero, Tainy, Nicki Nicole, Rauw Alejandro, and Yandel, it is quite easy to believe that the series is as legitimate as it claims to be. Neon16, the record label that serves as the main prize of the show, is also very well known within the entertainment industry and has worked in collaboration with Paramount and Nickelodeon for ‘The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run.’ The organization is also known for producing “Revelacion,” the first-ever fully Spanish album by the beloved Selena Gomez.

Talking about the creation of the show, Tainy told Rolling Stone how the concept came to be. “Lex wanted to create a show that spoke to the culture, so we started thinking of all the shows we loved and all the ones that we hated in order to find the space that was missing — not only for Latin music, but music shows overall,” he shared. “Netflix is the biggest streamer in the world, so partnering with them was a no-brainer.”

Lex himself expanded on his reasons behind partnering with the streaming giant. “The combination of our iconic judges, Tainy’s expertise and versatility artistically, and our partners at Netflix and Propagate make this show the perfect platform.” One of the shiniest parts of the show is its star-studded judging panel which Tainy himself is pretty proud of. “This panel has experience, knowledge, and an understanding of today’s music business,” he explained.

“From the perspective of a producer, I feel we’ll see more experimentation sonically, which for me is what I love and gets me pumped,” Tainy added. “The original sound will always be there, but I’m happy to see creatives and fans open to accepting new ideas, and that’s what this new generation is doing these days, with no fear of what genre it is.” Indeed, throughout the show, it is not uncommon for the mentors to explain that they don’t just want talent and will only sign with the person who has everything it takes to be an artist.

Having talked about the show’s conception, the events we get to see on-screen also add to its legitimacy. Most of the initial rounds of season 1 of the show take place in popular nightclubs in Maimi, Florida. The presence of the live audience during such events at such well-known locations certainly makes the show more believable to be true to life. Moreover, the series is open to showcasing any mistakes the participants might make, like forgetting lines or missing cues, no matter how popular they might be. The judges themselves try to be as fair as possible and point out mistakes despite their personal preferences.

Overall, there are multiple factors that make us believe that ‘The Signing’ is indeed the real deal. Not only does the show have the backing of some of the best within the Latin American entertainment industry, but it is also not shy about potential mistakes that one often expects from live performances. The training that the contestants are given during their time on-screen focuses on several of these factors to ensure that the talent they have does not go unnoticed due to other creative or practical choices.

Read More: Where is Netflix’s The Signing Filmed?