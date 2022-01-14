Is Ray Donovan: The Movie on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Written by David Hollander and Liev Schreiber, ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is a sequel to the final season of the namesake crime drama show. The film revolves around the titular protagonist as he goes after his menacing father, Mickey Donovan, before he could cause more chaos and confusion and lead him into more trouble.

Featuring stand-out performances by Liev Schreiber, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, and Jon Voight, the movie is a must-watch for fans of the original show who wish to learn how Ray’s story unfolded. Here’s everything you need to know about its premise and streaming details.

What is Ray Donovan: The Movie About?

Despite his violent upbringing, Ray Donovan managed to find his share of fame and fortune by becoming a professional fixer for his wealthy celebrity clients who find themselves in a world of trouble. Unfortunately, his relatively peaceful and comfortable life comes crashing down once his father Mickey is released from prison. Now, many years later, he finds himself in a similar situation as his father is on the run again, and he must face him before he wreaks havoc again. However, Ray’s mission is not going to get any easier as he will find himself confronting his violent past in Boston and making sense of his family’s legacy.

Is Ray Donovan: The Movie on Netflix?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is unavailable on the streaming giant. Netflix subscribers can look for the film on some other platform, or they can alternatively watch movies like ‘The Last Days of American Crime.’

Is Ray Donovan: The Movie on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription won’t be enough for the fans who wish to watch the movie, as they will need the Showtime add-on, which allows live streaming of the premium television network. You can learn more about it here.

Is Ray Donovan: The Movie on Amazon Prime?

Although the drama film is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering, Showtime has previously released its shows on the streamer, which can be accessed through its add-on. Therefore, we recommend our readers regularly check Amazon’s official website as it can be the case with the movie as well. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Lansky.’

Is Ray Donovan: The Movie on HBO Max?

Since ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is currently not accessible on HBO Max, people with a subscription to the streamer can instead watch ‘No Sudden Move‘ or ‘The Little Things.’

Where to Watch Ray Donovan: The Movie Online?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is all set to air on Showtime on January 14, 2022. Therefore, you can watch the movie live with various television streaming platforms such as FuboTV, SlingTV, and YouTubeTV. You can also watch the film on other platforms such as DirecTV and Spectrum. People with a subscription can also access the movie on Showtime’s official website.

Soon after its premiere, the film is expected to be available as on-demand content. Therefore, we recommend our readers regularly check VOD platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu.

How to Stream Ray Donovan: The Movie for Free?

Showtime comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while FuboTV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, and Hulu’s Showtime add-on all give people a 7-day period to experience its services before buying their subscription. So, if you plan to watch the movie for free, then you can use any one of the offers mentioned above. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

