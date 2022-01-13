Where was Ray Donovan: The Movie Filmed?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is a crime drama movie that follows the events of season 7 of the eponymous TV series. Directed by David Hollander, the story revolves around Ray Donovan, a fixer in New York City who helps manage the criminal activities of high-profile celebrities. He shares a great camaraderie with his children and three brothers but has a strained relationship with his wife Abigail. Trouble ensues when Ray’s notorious father Mickey is released from prison and the FBI sets out to bring him down.

Ray gets caught in the middle of the conflict and must do everything in his power to stop his father before his loved ones get destroyed in the crossfire. A gripping tale of family and crime, ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is a magnificent conclusion to the Donovan family saga. The cast members include renowned names like Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, and Pooch Hall. Set in urban New York City, the visual backdrop of the movie perfectly complements its action-packed storyline. In case you’re wondering where this thrilling movie was filmed, we’ve got all the information you need.

Ray Donovan: The Movie Filming Locations

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ was filmed in various parts of Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut. Principal photography for the movie commenced in May 2021 and was most probably completed in early August 2021. The cast and crew frequently posted pictures on social media to update fans. Now, here are more details about the filming sites.

New York City, New York

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ was majorly filmed in New York City, a populous city that is described as the cultural, media, and financial capital of the world. Since the movie is set in The Big Apple, the filming sites add an authentic flavor to the narrative. Several scenes from Ray’s office were filmed at the Seret Studios, located at 240 Water Street in Milton Alley in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Moreover, the scenes depicting Kelleigh’s Bar were filmed at Irish Haven, a charming bar situated at 5721 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. New York City is located on the New York Harbor, which is one of the largest natural harbors in the world. The famous tourist destinations of the city include Times Square, Central Park, Statue of Liberty, and the Rockefeller Center. The movie ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!‘ and the TV series ‘Friends,’ ‘Succession,’ and ‘Daredevil‘ were also filmed in New York City.

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, the capital city of Massachusetts, also served as a filming location for several significant sequences in ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie.’ The cast and crew shot a few scenes at the South Station, situated on 700 Atlantic Avenue, as well as at a house on East 4th Street in South Boston. The Fort Point Channel Landmark District, a historic area that houses the Boston Children’s Museum, also doubled up as a shooting site for the film.

Boston is sometimes known as “the city of neighborhoods” due to its 23 interspersed neighborhoods. The city has witnessed several historic events and is presently a major center for scientific research, education, finance, and entrepreneurship. Some of the prominent landmarks of Boston include the John Hancock Tower, Prudential Center, Copley Square, and the Boston Public Library. Furthermore, the movies ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Free Guy,’ and ‘The Departed,’ were also filmed in the city.

New Haven, Connecticut

The production team also moved to the coastal city of New Haven to tape a few scenes for ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie.’ The cast and crew shot some scenes at the famous Union Station, the main railroad passenger station located on 50 Union Avenue in the city. New Haven is home to the prestigious Yale University and the sprawling New Haven Green, which is a National Historic Landmark. The city also has numerous music venues, museums, and theaters. A few of the movies that were filmed in New Haven are ‘Mystic Pizza,’ ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.’

