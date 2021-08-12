Spearheaded by director Shawn Levy, ‘Free Guy is a hilarious take on an NPC (non-playable character) who is stuck inside a video game. The science-fiction comedy film is set inside the fictional open-world video game Free City and focuses on Guy (Ryan Reynolds), an NPC employed as a bank teller, who is content in his mundane schedule and does not think of changing it. However, when the programmers insert a unique program into the game, Guy becomes aware of his position and tries to break out.

The startling discovery kicks off a wild and thrilling romp through the video game universe as Guy tries to become the main character and save the game. Starring outstanding talents like Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi, the movie is a brilliant example of masterful storytelling and breathtaking performances. If you as an audience are wondering where this movie was shot, we have you covered!

Free Guy Filming Locations

‘Free Guy’ was primarily filmed in Massachusetts, with the film crew shooting significant scenes in various cities, including Boston and Worcester. Moreover, with the film requiring immense visual and special effects to give it a video-game-esque backdrop, the team also moved to production studios to bring the movie to life. The movie was shot between May 14, 2019, to July 31 of the same year. Without further ado, let’s take a detailed look at each location then, shall we?

Boston, Massachusetts

Even with the movie being set inside a fictional video game, the film crew needed a real-life city to act as a backdrop. With its decorated history of hosting filming crews, Boston was chosen to be the primary filming location. The shooting took place in various locations in and around the city, with the crew utilizing several indoor and outdoor spaces. Moreover, Boston’s famed Liberty Square and several sites in the Financial District in Downtown Boston serve as a background to several scenes.

Additionally, filming also took place under The Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge. Boston has always been a popular filming location because of its unique culture and prominent landmarks. Interestingly, several movies such as ‘Shutter Island,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and ‘The Departed’ were shot in the capital city.

Worcester, Massachusetts

Located in New England, Worcester is the second-most populous city after Boston was initially developed as an industrial city. Over the years, it has blossomed into a beautiful production location offering modern facilities and stunning architecture in the lap of nature. Moreover, Worcester is also famous for hosting a significantly large and diverse ethnic community.

The crew visited various indoor and outdoor locations for the shoot of ‘Free Guy.’ A few scenes were shot inside and around the coffee shop – Brew on the Grid, located at 56 Franklin Street, along with a police chase as well as some explosions. Previously, Worcester has hosted movies like ‘Honest Thief’ and ‘American Hustle.’

Revere, Massachusetts

A city in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, Revere is just a short drive away from downtown Boston. Revere is a picturesque city and has a varied ethnic population. Perhaps the biggest attraction in Revere is Revere Beach which is the oldest public beach in the US. Filming for ‘Free Guy took place on Revere Beach as well as the Revere Beach Boulevard. Prior to ‘Free Guy, movies like ‘Good Will Hunting,’ and ‘Black Mass’ were also filmed in the city.

Framingham, Massachusetts

A small city in Boston’s Middlesex County, Framingham was previously considered a town as its citizens refused to accept a city status. However, in 2018, Framingham was finally registered as a city and got its first Mayor. For ‘Free Guy,’ a property on 74 Concord Street was used as a bank where Guy works at. Even the bank robbery scenes were shot on-site in Framingham. Several movies like ‘The Game Plan’ and ‘Patriots Day’ were also filmed in the town.

Weymouth, Massachusetts

Located in Norfolk County, Weymouth is a popular filming location due to its cozy small-town vibe. It is also arguably the second oldest town in Massachusetts. ‘Free Guy’ utilized several areas in this beautiful town, including The Hangout at Union Point, a former 33,000 square foot jet fighter hangar. However, the hangout is a popular destination for film crews as it can be molded and decorated according to one’s needs. Apart from ‘Free Guy,’ Weymouth has also hosted the production and filming of movies like ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Stronger.’

Los Angeles, California

With ‘Free Guy’ requiring significant visual and special effects for the movie to get an authentic video-game-like feel, the crew utilized the top-class facilities of the famous Paramount Studios at 5555 Melrose Avenue in Hollywood. The film used numerous computer-generated images and effects which were expertly created at the studio. Being one of the top studios in the country, Paramount has also hosted movies and shows like ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ and ‘iCarly.’

