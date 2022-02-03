Is Reacher on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Or HBO Max?

Developed by Nick Santora, ‘Reacher’ tells the poignant story of a U.S. Army military veteran Jack Reacher as he gets wrongfully arrested for a crime. The crime thriller TV series is based on a collection of ‘Jack Reacher’ novels by Lee Child. The inaugural season is an adaptation of the first edition in the book series titled ‘Killing Floor,’ which kicks off at the rural Georgia town of Margrave. Besides an engaging storyline, it features interesting performances by terrific actors like Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, and Willa Fitzgerald.

Fans of the novel series would additionally find it endearing to watch their beloved character, Jack Reacher, come to life again after the 2012 movie eponymous adaptation starring Tom Cruise and its 2016 sequel titled ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.’ So if you’re attempting to stream the show online, here are all the options available!

What Is Reacher About?

The story begins with Reacher, an ex-military policeman and war hero who has gone off the radar after his exit from the army. He spends his time touring across the country using fakes names and barely any luggage. At one instance, he shows up in Margrave, where an old blues musician he likes had apparently passed away. However, two men reportedly die on the night Reacher decides to enter the town. He subsequently determines to stay back and solve the case. His companions include Roscoe, a fierce officer, and Finlay, a detective who has just relocated from Boston.

Is Reacher on Netflix?

No, the crime thriller cannot be watched on Netflix. Nonetheless, we recommend you watch a similar production titled ‘When They See Us.‘ Based on the true story of the Central Park Five, the compelling miniseries revolves around five teens who spend years trying to prove their innocence when falsely accused of committing a brutal attack in 1989 in Central Park.

Is Reacher on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Reacher’ is officially distributed by Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, the only way you access the show is by visiting the website here.

Is Reacher on Hulu?

No, ‘Reacher’ is not a part of the streamer’s existing collection of movies and TV shows. However, we recommend you to watch a similar series titled ‘The Outsider,’ that follows the downfall of a suburban family man, Terry Maitland, who might have committed a murder. In order to watch it, you can go ahead and visit Hulu.

Is Reacher on HBO Max?

No, ‘Reacher’ is not available on the streaming platform. We believe a similar show titled ‘The Night Of’ might catch your interest. It is a thriller drama that centers upon a young man who falsely gets apprehended for a crime he does not commit; it can be accessed on the website here.

Where to Watch Reacher Online?

Since ‘Reacher’ is an Amazon Prime Video original, it is exclusively available on the streaming platform. As of now, it is the only option available for fans of the franchise to watch the Alan Ritchson starrer crime drama series.

How to Stream Reacher for Free?

You will not be able to watch ‘Reacher’ free of cost because of its rare availability on platforms, apart from Amazon Prime Video. In addition, we’d advise you to steer clear of illegal means to access content online.

