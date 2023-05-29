Is Reality on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on true events and the play titled ‘Is This A Room’ by Tina Satter, ‘Reality’ is a biographical drama movie that revolves around a former American intelligence specialist who is interrogated by FBI agents in her home in connection to the leak of confidential government information to the media. Co-written and directed by Tina Satter, the drama film features stellar onscreen performances from Sydney Sweeney, Marchánt Davis, Josh Hamilton, John Way, Darby, and Benny Elledge.

Upon its premiere, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics with most of the praise aimed at the direction and Sweeney’s exceptional performance. If you are intrigued to learn more about the real-life case or wish to appreciate the direction and acting yourself, you might be interested in knowing more about this film. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information!

What is Reality About?

Depicting the events of the afternoon of June 2017, ‘Reality’ follows a 25-year-old woman named Reality Winner who gets visited by FBI agents in her Georgia home. What starts as a regular back and forth soon turns into an intense interrogation as Reality’s life unravels little by little, revealing how she released government information about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections to the media. Now, she must face the consequences. Do you want to see how things turn out for her? For that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here is how you can do so!

Is Reality on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Reality’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to similar drama films, such as ‘The Last Thing He Wanted.’

Is Reality on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers have a reason to rejoice as ‘Reality’ is exclusively available for streaming on the platform. You can start streaming the Tina Satter directorial right here!

Is Reality on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Reality’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar movies on the platform, including ‘All the King’s Men.’

Is Reality on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Reality’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s library. Well, instead of feeling disappointed, you can turn to other alternatives that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘The Report‘ and ‘American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally.’

Where to Watch Reality Online?

As of now, apart from HBO Max, ‘Reality’ is not accessible on any of the digital platforms, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the platform if you wish to get instant access to the Sydney Sweeney starrer.

How to Stream Reality For Free?

Since HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial to any of its users and ‘Reality’ is unavailable on any other digital platform, there is currently no way for you to stream the drama movie for free. All you can do is wait for the film to arrive on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and show support for the art of cinema rather than look for unethical methods to get free access.

Read More: Best Biopics on Netflix