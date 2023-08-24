Is Retribution on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Retribution’ is an action-thriller film focussing on a Germany-based financier Matt Turner whose life is turned upside down after being forced to go on a path of criminal activities by a mysterious bomber. The film is directed by Nimród Antal and stars Academy-award nominee Liam Neeson in the lead, along with Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz, Lilly Aspell, Arian Moayed, and Matthew Modine. ‘Retribution’ is a gripping tale of run-and-chase that keeps you on the edge of your seat with its thrilling sequences. By now you must be curious to know more about the film. So here is all the information you need!

What is Retribution About?

While on a drive with his two kids, Matt Turner’s world turns chaotic when an unfamiliar voice warns of a bomb in his car. Stuck inside with no escape, he is compelled to follow a string of mysterious commands. Fueled by his determination to protect his family, Matt tries to untangle the cryptic instructions while racing against time. Every twist and turn presents a challenge as he strives to outsmart the mysterious caller to ensure his and his family’s survival. Now that your interest has peaked, here is how you can watch the film.

Is Retribution on Netflix?

No, ‘Retribution’ is not a part of Netflix’s extensive catalog. However, the streaming platform has numerous other action-thrillers to offer. We recommend you watch ‘Ice Road,’ another Liam Neeson-starter set in the race-against-time theme. The film revolves around a group of truck drivers who go through treacherous conditions to deliver vital equipment across frozen terrain and save trapped miners.

Is Retribution on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you but ‘Retribution’ on HBO Max. The streaming platform does, however, feature some acclaimed action-thrillers like ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘The Matrix.’

Is Retribution on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Retribution’ is not a part of Hulu’s vast movies and TV show collection. That said, the platform has a huge list of exciting alternatives to choose from. You can check out ‘To Catch a Killer.’ With a theme similar to the Liam Neeson-starrer, the film focuses on a mysterious criminal terrorizing the city.

Is Retribution on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime users will have to look elsewhere as ‘Retribution’ is not included in the streaming giant’s expansive content library. Although, you can still utilize your subscription watch numerous action-thrillers starring Liam Neeson, including ‘Memory’ and ‘Honest Thief.’

Where to Watch Retribution Online?

At the time of writing, ‘Retribution’ has been released exclusively in theatres. Since the film is unavailable on any online platform, you will have to wait for the film’s digital release. Otherwise, you can always head to your nearest cinema and enjoy the action on the big screen. You can check out the show timings and book tickets for ‘Retribution’ on Fandango.

How to Stream Retribution for Free?

Since ‘Retribution’ has not been released on any digital platform, there is no way to stream the film for free as of now. You can wait for the film to be made available on a streaming platform that offers a free trial to new users. However, we always suggest our readers pay for the content they watch and stray away from any illegal methods to get free access to their favorite films and shows.

