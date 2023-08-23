Is Retribution Based on a True Story?

‘Retribution’ is an action thriller film that taps into danger and suspense and takes the audience on an adrenaline-fueled journey. Directed by Nimród Antal and featuring Liam Neeson as Matt Turner, the movie centers around a gripping premise — a man has to race against time to save his children. Turner’s mundane morning drive turns into a nightmare when he receives a mysterious call from someone claiming that they have planted a bomb under his car seat. In order to save his children and himself, he is forced to adhere to the instructions of the caller while navigating through the city. As Turner wrestles with increasing danger, a sinister game of life and death ensues.

Turner soon realizes that the caller is playing a twisted game with him and will kill anyone who gets in his way. Apart from Liam Neeson, the ensemble cast includes Mathew Modine, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, Noma Dumezweni, and Embeth Davidtz. With its star-studded cast and heart-pounding plot, ‘Retribution’ delivers a suspenseful and thrilling experience. At its core, it is a high-stakes action thriller that revolves around the life of a seemingly ordinary man who finds himself in an unexpected and dangerous situation. The realistic performances from the cast and the gripping storyline must make you wonder if it’s rooted in reality. Let’s delve in and find out!

Is Retribution a True Story?

No, ‘Retribution’ is not based on a true story. It doesn’t take inspiration for its narratives from any true stories or historical incidents and is a work of fiction from start to finish. However, its origins can be found in a 2015 Spanish film called ‘El Desconocido’, which translates to ‘The Stranger,’ aptly reflecting the mystery of the plot. While they both have a shared foundation, ‘Retribution’ does offer its own adaptation of the story and unique twists that captivates the audience. The premise where a banker is being forced to play a dangerous game in order to protect his loved ones is a captivating concept that might tap into your primal instincts of survival and protection.

Nonetheless, the origins of the plot are rooted in the imagination of its writers, Alberto Marini (writer of ‘El Desconocido) and Christopher Salmanpour. The original Spanish film also has a German remake by the name of Steig. Nicht. Aus! (Don’t. Get. Out!) that was released in 2018. Nimród Antal occupies the director’s chair for the movie, and his expertise adds a layer of depth and intensity to the plot. Known for his work on films such as ‘Predators’ and ‘Vacancy’, he is adept at successfully delivering suspenseful narratives.

The concept of a race against time coupled with high-stakes dangerous tasks is one that has been used multiple times in the industry. One can see the parallels between ‘Retribution’ and other iconic films such as ‘Speed’, where a bus has to maintain a certain speed in order to prevent an explosion. ‘Phone Booth’ also presents a similar premise where a sniper holds a man captive. It’s the tension of impending danger and the thrill of the unknown that keeps the audience hooked.

Even Liam Neeson’s filmography covers many roles where his character has to navigate difficult and dangerous situations to protect his loved ones. His portrayal of a father willing to go to the ends of the earth to protect his children in ‘Retribution’ is reminiscent of his character in the ‘Taken’ series. There has been a theme of familiar protection in many of Neeson’s roles, establishing him as an action hero with a touch of vulnerability.

While the story of a man racing against time to protect his family is not grounded in real events, it does tap into one’s fears and survival instincts. With the fusion of Neeson’s signature intensity and Nimród Antal’s directorial capabilities, the film certainly offers a gripping cinematic experience. So, even though ‘Retribution’ is not based on a true story, it definitely serves as a thrilling roller-coaster ride that leaves the audience engaged and breathless from start to finish.

