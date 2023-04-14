Is Rish Shah Dating? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Actor Rish Shah gained popularity after his appearance on Netflix’s hit film ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever,’ in the role of Ravi. The handsome hunk made his acting debut in ‘Years and Years’ in 2019. Since entering the world of entertainment, Rish has given compelling performances in several productions, including his appearance in the Netflix film, ‘Do Revenge,’ and the shows, ‘Doctors,’ ‘Casualty,’ ‘Emmerdale,’ and others.

Since his appearance in ‘Ms. Marvel,’ he garnered quite the attention from filmmakers that skyrocketed his on-screen appearances in popular productions such as ‘Marvel Studios Assembled,’ ‘The Long Goodbye,’ and ‘Obsession.’ Fans of the rising star are eager to know more about his personal life. If you are curious to know more about Rish Shah and learn whether he is dating anyone, we have your back!

Rish Shah’s Age, Nationality, Family, and Background

Rish Shah is a British actor of Indian descent, born and raised in Enfield, North London. His parents hail from Mumbai and Vadodara. The 25-year-old attended Grange Park Primary School and later Haberdashers’ Boys’ School before obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Linguistics from King’s College London. Shah began his acting career in 2017 with a production by the Merdel Theatre Company and the web series ‘PrankMe’ by Hazel Hayes.

In 2019, Shah made his television debut with guest appearances in Russell T Davies’ ‘Years and Years’ and the medical soap opera ‘Doctors’ on BBC One. He also performed in stage plays like ‘You’re Dead,’ ‘Mate at the Nutshell in Winchester’ and ‘Torch Song Trilogy’ at the Turbine Theatre in London. Shah gained recognition for his role in Riz Ahmed’s ‘The Long Goodbye,’ which won an Oscar in 2020, where he portrayed Ahmed’s younger brother. In the same year, Shah took over the role of Kirin Kotecha in the long-running British soap opera ‘Emmerdale.’

In 2022, Shah joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his debut as Kamran, a superpowered teen in the Disney+ series ‘Ms. Marvel.’ He also appeared in the Netflix comedy film ‘Do Revenge as Russ. Shah’s rise to fame has been remarkable in recent years, thanks to his talent and hard work. With a growing number of diverse roles in film, television, and stage productions, he has become an inspiring figure for aspiring actors from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Is Rish Shah Dating Anyone?

From what we can tell, fortunately for all the ladies out there, the handsome Rish Shah is likely single and waiting to mingle as of writing. It’s evident from the ‘Obsession’ star rather dormant social media profile that he hasn’t yet found the love of his life yet. If he has, the actor has done a fantastic job of concealing it. Despite his relationship status, Shah is still just 25-years-old and has plenty of time to meet his ideal partner if that is what he decides he wants. Nevertheless, we are happy to see Rish Shah doing great in his career, focusing on himself and working hard to build his name amongst the best.

